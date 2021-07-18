On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 4:56 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 1 0 Totals 30 4 7 4
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 1 1 1
Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 Engel rf 4 0 2 1
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 4 0 1 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Moncada dh 4 1 1 1
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Burger 3b 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 4 1 0 0
Toro 3b 3 0 1 0 Zavala c 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 2 1 1 1
a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 000 0
Chicago 010 110 10x 4

DP_Houston 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Houston 1, Chicago 6. 2B_J.Abreu (15). HR_Moncada (6), Anderson (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez, L, 5-2 6 1-3 7 4 4 2 4
Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Rodón, W, 8-3 7 1 0 0 0 10
Kopech 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Valdez 2 (J.Abreu,Zavala).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:28. A_34,148 (40,615).

