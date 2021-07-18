Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|010
|110
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Houston 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Houston 1, Chicago 6. 2B_J.Abreu (15). HR_Moncada (6), Anderson (8).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez, L, 5-2
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón, W, 8-3
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Kopech
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Valdez 2 (J.Abreu,Zavala).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:28. A_34,148 (40,615).
