Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1

Chicago Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 4 3 4 Totals 34 1 8 1 Eaton rf 4 1 1 1 Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 1 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Goodwin cf-lf 3 1 0 0 Kirilloff lf-rf 4 0 2 1 García 2b 3 1 0 0 Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 Sheets dh 2 0 0 0 Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0 b-Burger ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 2 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 a-Larnach ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Collins c 3 1 2 2 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Mendick ss 3 0 0 0

Chicago 020 000 020 — 4 Minnesota 000 001 000 — 1

E_Jeffers (1), Sanó (6), Simmons (8). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Chicago 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Collins (10), Kepler (11). SF_Abreu (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Rodón, W, 7-3 6 7 1 1 0 8 Kopech, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hendriks, S, 22-25 2 0 0 0 0 4

Minnesota Berríos, L, 7-3 7 1 2 1 3 10 Colomé 1 2 2 1 0 1 Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:57. A_18,437 (38,544).

