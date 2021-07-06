Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|3
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kirilloff lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|García 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sheets dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|b-Burger ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Larnach ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|020
|000
|020
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Jeffers (1), Sanó (6), Simmons (8). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Chicago 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Collins (10), Kepler (11). SF_Abreu (7).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón, W, 7-3
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Kopech, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks, S, 22-25
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos, L, 7-3
|7
|
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|Colomé
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:57. A_18,437 (38,544).
