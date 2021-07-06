Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|3
|4
|3
|14
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.201
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Goodwin cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|García 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Sheets dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|b-Burger ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Collins c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|0
|12
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Kirilloff lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Kepler rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|a-Larnach ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Chicago
|020
|000
|020_4
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000_1
|8
|3
a-grounded out for Celestino in the 7th. b-struck out for Sheets in the 9th.
E_Jeffers (1), Sanó (6), Simmons (8). LOB_Chicago 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Collins (10), Kepler (11). RBIs_Collins 2 (21), Eaton (28), Abreu (63), Kirilloff (30). SF_Abreu.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; Minnesota 3 (Celestino, Kepler). RISP_Chicago 2 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Vaughn, Mendick, Larnach. GIDP_Celestino.
DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, García, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 7-3
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|8
|104
|2.31
|Kopech, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.62
|Hendriks, S, 22-25
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|2.43
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 7-3
|7
|
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|106
|3.36
|Colomé
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.99
|Coulombe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.35
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:57. A_18,437 (38,544).
