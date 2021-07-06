Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 3 4 3 14 Eaton rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .201 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .250 Goodwin cf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .243 García 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248 Sheets dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .296 b-Burger ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Collins c 3 1 2 2 0 1 .236 Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 8 1 0 12 Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Kirilloff lf-rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .269 Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .189 Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Sanó 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .201 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .156 a-Larnach ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235

Chicago 020 000 020_4 3 0 Minnesota 000 001 000_1 8 3

a-grounded out for Celestino in the 7th. b-struck out for Sheets in the 9th.

E_Jeffers (1), Sanó (6), Simmons (8). LOB_Chicago 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Collins (10), Kepler (11). RBIs_Collins 2 (21), Eaton (28), Abreu (63), Kirilloff (30). SF_Abreu.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; Minnesota 3 (Celestino, Kepler). RISP_Chicago 2 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Vaughn, Mendick, Larnach. GIDP_Celestino.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, García, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, W, 7-3 6 7 1 1 0 8 104 2.31 Kopech, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 1.62 Hendriks, S, 22-25 2 0 0 0 0 4 27 2.43

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos, L, 7-3 7 1 2 1 3 10 106 3.36 Colomé 1 2 2 1 0 1 14 4.99 Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.35

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:57. A_18,437 (38,544).

