Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 3 4 3 14
Eaton rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .201
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Abreu 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .250
Goodwin cf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .243
García 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248
Sheets dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .296
b-Burger ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Collins c 3 1 2 2 0 1 .236
Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 8 1 0 12
Arraez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305
Kirilloff lf-rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .269
Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .189
Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210
Sanó 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .201
Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .156
a-Larnach ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Chicago 020 000 020_4 3 0
Minnesota 000 001 000_1 8 3

a-grounded out for Celestino in the 7th. b-struck out for Sheets in the 9th.

E_Jeffers (1), Sanó (6), Simmons (8). LOB_Chicago 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Collins (10), Kepler (11). RBIs_Collins 2 (21), Eaton (28), Abreu (63), Kirilloff (30). SF_Abreu.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; Minnesota 3 (Celestino, Kepler). RISP_Chicago 2 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Vaughn, Mendick, Larnach. GIDP_Celestino.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, García, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón, W, 7-3 6 7 1 1 0 8 104 2.31
Kopech, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 1.62
Hendriks, S, 22-25 2 0 0 0 0 4 27 2.43
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, L, 7-3 7 1 2 1 3 10 106 3.36
Colomé 1 2 2 1 0 1 14 4.99
Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.35

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:57. A_18,437 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|6 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New DHS Deputy Secretary John Tien takes part in his first naturalization ceremony