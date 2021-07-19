Trending:
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 8:10 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 22 3 4 3 Totals 22 5 4 5
Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 1 0 0 1 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 1
Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 1 1 1
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 3 1 1 0
Kirilloff 1b 3 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 2 1 0 0
Garver c 3 2 2 2 Sheets rf 3 1 1 3
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Burger dh 2 0 0 0
Gordon cf 1 0 1 0 Collins c 1 0 0 0
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Mendick ss 2 0 0 0
Minnesota 110 010 0 3
Chicago 100 001 3 5

E_López (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Minnesota 1, Chicago 1. HR_Garver 2 (10), Abreu (17), Moncada (7), Sheets (5). SF_Donaldson (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berríos L,7-4 6 4 5 5 1 8
Chicago
López 3 2 2 1 1 3
Foster 2 2 1 1 0 1
Heuer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bummer W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Berríos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Berríos (Vaughn). WP_Berríos(2).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_1:54. A_18,272 (40,615).

