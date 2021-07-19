Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 22 3 4 3 Totals 22 5 4 5 Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 1 0 0 1 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 1 Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 1 1 1 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 3 1 1 0 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 2 1 0 0 Garver c 3 2 2 2 Sheets rf 3 1 1 3 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Burger dh 2 0 0 0 Gordon cf 1 0 1 0 Collins c 1 0 0 0 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Mendick ss 2 0 0 0

Minnesota 110 010 0 — 3 Chicago 100 001 3 — 5

E_López (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Minnesota 1, Chicago 1. HR_Garver 2 (10), Abreu (17), Moncada (7), Sheets (5). SF_Donaldson (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Berríos L,7-4 6 4 5 5 1 8

Chicago López 3 2 2 1 1 3 Foster 2 2 1 1 0 1 Heuer 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bummer W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Berríos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Berríos (Vaughn). WP_Berríos(2).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_1:54. A_18,272 (40,615).

