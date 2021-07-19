Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|22
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|22
|5
|4
|5
|
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Sheets rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burger dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|110
|010
|0
|—
|3
|Chicago
|100
|001
|3
|—
|5
E_López (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Minnesota 1, Chicago 1. HR_Garver 2 (10), Abreu (17), Moncada (7), Sheets (5). SF_Donaldson (7).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos L,7-4
|6
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|8
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|3
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Foster
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bummer W,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Berríos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Berríos (Vaughn). WP_Berríos(2).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_1:54. A_18,272 (40,615).
Comments