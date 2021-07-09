Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 0 7 0 India 2b 4 0 2 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 4 0 1 1 Adames ss 3 0 2 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 0 Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Aquino cf 3 0 1 0 b-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 Peterson 2b 4 0 2 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 Hiura 1b 2 0 1 0 Miley p 4 1 1 0 c-Narváez ph 1 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 Piña c 3 0 1 0 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 100 100 — 2 Milwaukee 000 000 000 — 0

E_Urías (16), García (2). DP_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Barnhart (17), Miley (1), Winker (17), Adames (15), Hiura (9), García (10). S_Lauer (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Miley, W, 7-4 8 7 0 0 3 4 Hembree, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 3

Milwaukee Lauer, L, 3-4 6 4 1 1 4 3 Sánchez 1 2 1 1 1 2 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 3 Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 1

Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Gustave (India). WP_Sánchez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:50. A_24,844 (41,900).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.