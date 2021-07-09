Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|7
|0
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|b-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miley p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|c-Narváez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piña c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Urías (16), García (2). DP_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Barnhart (17), Miley (1), Winker (17), Adames (15), Hiura (9), García (10). S_Lauer (5).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley, W, 7-4
|8
|
|7
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Hembree, S, 5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer, L, 3-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Sánchez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gustave
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Gustave (India). WP_Sánchez.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:50. A_24,844 (41,900).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments