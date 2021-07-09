Trending:
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 11:16 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 0 7 0
India 2b 4 0 2 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0
Winker lf 4 0 1 1 Adames ss 3 0 2 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0
Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 0
Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Aquino cf 3 0 1 0 b-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 Peterson 2b 4 0 2 0
Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 Hiura 1b 2 0 1 0
Miley p 4 1 1 0 c-Narváez ph 1 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 Piña c 3 0 1 0
Lauer p 1 0 0 0
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0
a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0
Gustave p 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 100 100 2
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0

E_Urías (16), García (2). DP_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Barnhart (17), Miley (1), Winker (17), Adames (15), Hiura (9), García (10). S_Lauer (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Miley, W, 7-4 8 7 0 0 3 4
Hembree, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 3
Milwaukee
Lauer, L, 3-4 6 4 1 1 4 3
Sánchez 1 2 1 1 1 2
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 3
Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 1

Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Gustave (India). WP_Sánchez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:50. A_24,844 (41,900).

