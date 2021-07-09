Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 5 9 India 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Winker lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .300 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .330 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .257 Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .176 Aquino cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .209 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273 Miley p 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 7 0 3 7 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Adames ss 3 0 2 0 1 1 .297 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233 García rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 b-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Peterson 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .269 Hiura 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .172 c-Narváez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Piña c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .133 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati 000 100 100_2 6 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 7 2

a-flied out for Sánchez in the 7th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 9th. c-struck out for Hiura in the 9th.

E_Urías (16), García (2). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Barnhart (17), Miley (1), Winker (17), Adames (15), Hiura (9), García (10). RBIs_Barnhart (28), Winker (50). S_Lauer.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Suárez 2, Votto); Milwaukee 4 (Urías, Reyes, Narváez). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 9; Milwaukee 0 for 7.

GIDP_Winker, García.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, India, Votto; Suárez, Farmer, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Adames, Hiura).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 7-4 8 7 0 0 3 4 104 2.80 Hembree, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 4.97

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer, L, 3-4 6 4 1 1 4 3 89 3.83 Sánchez 1 2 1 1 1 2 27 2.16 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.00 Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-0. IBB_off Sánchez (Votto). HBP_Gustave (India). WP_Sánchez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:50. A_24,844 (41,900).

