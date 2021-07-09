Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|5
|9
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Aquino cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Miley p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|7
|0
|3
|7
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|b-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Peterson 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|c-Narváez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Piña c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|100_2
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|2
a-flied out for Sánchez in the 7th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 9th. c-struck out for Hiura in the 9th.
E_Urías (16), García (2). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Barnhart (17), Miley (1), Winker (17), Adames (15), Hiura (9), García (10). RBIs_Barnhart (28), Winker (50). S_Lauer.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Suárez 2, Votto); Milwaukee 4 (Urías, Reyes, Narváez). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 9; Milwaukee 0 for 7.
GIDP_Winker, García.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, India, Votto; Suárez, Farmer, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Adames, Hiura).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 7-4
|8
|
|7
|0
|0
|3
|4
|104
|2.80
|Hembree, S, 5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|4.97
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 3-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|89
|3.83
|Sánchez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|2.16
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
|Gustave
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-0. IBB_off Sánchez (Votto). HBP_Gustave (India). WP_Sánchez.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:50. A_24,844 (41,900).
