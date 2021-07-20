Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 12:13 am
< a min read
      
New York Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 2 Totals 31 4 10 4
Nimmo cf 5 0 0 0 India 2b 3 2 1 1
Alonso 1b 5 1 2 1 Winker lf 4 0 1 0
McNeil 2b 5 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 1 2 1
Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 Aquino rf 3 1 2 1
McCann c 4 1 2 0 Naquin cf 3 0 0 0
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 Stephenson ph 0 0 0 1
Pillar lf 3 0 2 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 2 0
Guillorme ph-ss 1 0 1 1 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0
Villar ss 3 1 1 0 Farmer ss 4 0 1 0
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Miley p 3 0 0 0
Stock p 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Nogosek p 1 0 0 0 Akiyama cf 1 0 0 0
Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Do.Smith lf 0 0 0 0
New York 100 000 110 3
Cincinnati 102 000 10x 4

E_Votto (4). DP_New York 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Villar (11), Guillorme (3), Farmer (10), Suárez (11). HR_Alonso (19), India (8), Votto (12), Aquino (6). SF_Stephenson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stock 1 2 1 1 1 1
Nogosek L,0-1 3 3 2 2 0 5
Y.Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hartlieb 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Loup 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Dr.Smith 1 1 0 0 1 0
Cincinnati
Miley W,8-4 6 1-3 7 2 1 2 8
Brach H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hembree H,5 1 2 1 1 0 2
Garrett S,7-11 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:13. A_19,096 (42,319).

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center