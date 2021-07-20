Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|McCann c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Guillorme ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miley p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stock p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nogosek p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Do.Smith lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|100
|000
|110
|—
|3
|Cincinnati
|102
|000
|10x
|—
|4
E_Votto (4). DP_New York 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Villar (11), Guillorme (3), Farmer (10), Suárez (11). HR_Alonso (19), India (8), Votto (12), Aquino (6). SF_Stephenson (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stock
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Nogosek L,0-1
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Y.Díaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hartlieb
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Loup
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley W,8-4
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|1
|2
|8
|Brach H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hembree H,5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Garrett S,7-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:13. A_19,096 (42,319).
