Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 2 3 12 Nimmo cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .298 Alonso 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .259 McNeil 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .357 McCann c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .251 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Pillar lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .224 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guillorme ph-ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .293 Villar ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .229 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stock p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nogosek p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Do.Smith lf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .253

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 10 4 4 9 India 2b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .276 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Votto 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .262 Aquino rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .241 Naquin cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Stephenson ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .278 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suárez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .174 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272 Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Miley p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Akiyama cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198

New York 100 000 110_3 9 0 Cincinnati 102 000 10x_4 10 1

a-sacrificed for Naquin in the 7th. b-doubled for Loup in the 8th.

E_Votto (4). LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Villar (11), Guillorme (3), Farmer (10), Suárez (11). HR_Alonso (19), off Miley; India (8), off Stock; Votto (12), off Nogosek; Aquino (6), off Nogosek. RBIs_Alonso (53), Guillorme (2), India (38), Votto (42), Aquino (9), Stephenson (25). SF_Stephenson.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Stock, Nogosek, Villar); Cincinnati 4 (Suárez, Aquino, Miley). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Votto, Winker. GIDP_McNeil.

DP_New York 1 (Conforto, McNeil, Conforto); Cincinnati 1 (Brach, Farmer, Votto).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stock 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 5.40 Nogosek L,0-1 3 3 2 2 0 5 48 6.00 Y.Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.48 Hartlieb 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 31 6.75 Loup 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 1.45 Dr.Smith 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 2.76

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley W,8-4 6 1-3 7 2 1 2 8 104 2.72 Brach H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.70 Hembree H,5 1 2 1 1 0 2 26 4.59 Garrett S,7-11 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-1, Brach 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:13. A_19,096 (42,319).

