On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 12:13 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 2 3 12
Nimmo cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .298
Alonso 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .259
McNeil 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .357
McCann c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .251
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Pillar lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .224
Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guillorme ph-ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .293
Villar ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .229
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stock p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nogosek p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Do.Smith lf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .253
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 10 4 4 9
India 2b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .276
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Votto 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .262
Aquino rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .241
Naquin cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Stephenson ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .278
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .174
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272
Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Miley p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Akiyama cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
New York 100 000 110_3 9 0
Cincinnati 102 000 10x_4 10 1

a-sacrificed for Naquin in the 7th. b-doubled for Loup in the 8th.

E_Votto (4). LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Villar (11), Guillorme (3), Farmer (10), Suárez (11). HR_Alonso (19), off Miley; India (8), off Stock; Votto (12), off Nogosek; Aquino (6), off Nogosek. RBIs_Alonso (53), Guillorme (2), India (38), Votto (42), Aquino (9), Stephenson (25). SF_Stephenson.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Stock, Nogosek, Villar); Cincinnati 4 (Suárez, Aquino, Miley). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Votto, Winker. GIDP_McNeil.

DP_New York 1 (Conforto, McNeil, Conforto); Cincinnati 1 (Brach, Farmer, Votto).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stock 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 5.40
Nogosek L,0-1 3 3 2 2 0 5 48 6.00
Y.Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.48
Hartlieb 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 31 6.75
Loup 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 1.45
Dr.Smith 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 2.76
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley W,8-4 6 1-3 7 2 1 2 8 104 2.72
Brach H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.70
Hembree H,5 1 2 1 1 0 2 26 4.59
Garrett S,7-11 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-1, Brach 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:13. A_19,096 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center