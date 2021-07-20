Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|2
|3
|12
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.298
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|McCann c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guillorme ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stock p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nogosek p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Do.Smith lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|4
|9
|
|India 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Aquino rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Stephenson ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Miley p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Akiyama cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|New York
|100
|000
|110_3
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|102
|000
|10x_4
|10
|1
a-sacrificed for Naquin in the 7th. b-doubled for Loup in the 8th.
E_Votto (4). LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Villar (11), Guillorme (3), Farmer (10), Suárez (11). HR_Alonso (19), off Miley; India (8), off Stock; Votto (12), off Nogosek; Aquino (6), off Nogosek. RBIs_Alonso (53), Guillorme (2), India (38), Votto (42), Aquino (9), Stephenson (25). SF_Stephenson.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Stock, Nogosek, Villar); Cincinnati 4 (Suárez, Aquino, Miley). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Votto, Winker. GIDP_McNeil.
DP_New York 1 (Conforto, McNeil, Conforto); Cincinnati 1 (Brach, Farmer, Votto).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stock
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|5.40
|Nogosek L,0-1
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|48
|6.00
|Y.Díaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.48
|Hartlieb
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|31
|6.75
|Loup
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.45
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.76
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley W,8-4
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|1
|2
|8
|104
|2.72
|Brach H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.70
|Hembree H,5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|4.59
|Garrett S,7-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-1, Brach 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:13. A_19,096 (42,319).
