Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|1
|9
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.275
|Winker lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Stephenson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Votto dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Akiyama cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Freeman ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|1
|4
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|O’Hearn rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Dyson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.183
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|311_5
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|000_2
|8
|0
a-singled for Dyson in the 8th.
E_India (8). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_India (12), Suárez (9), Akiyama (4). RBIs_Freeman (3), India 2 (35), Akiyama (7), Naquin (49), Taylor (32). SB_Taylor (6), Akiyama (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Votto 2, Barnhart, Freeman, Suárez); Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Dozier). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 14; Kansas City 1 for 5.
GIDP_Votto, Soler.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Stephenson, India, Stephenson); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Dozier, C.Santana).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray W,2-4
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|99
|3.19
|Osich H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.08
|Warren H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.98
|Hembree S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.14
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|95
|4.52
|Barlow L,2-3 BS,4-6
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|2.38
|Zimmer
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|2.83
|Holland
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.19
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0, Barlow 1-1. HBP_Singer 2 (Naquin,Stephenson). WP_Singer.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:09. A_11,457 (37,903).
