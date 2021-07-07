Trending:
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 12:06 am
< a min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 13 5 1 9
India 2b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .275
Winker lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .305
Stephenson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280
Votto dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .259
Naquin rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .249
Suárez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .180
Barnhart c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Akiyama cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .224
Freeman ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .189
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 8 1 4 8
Merrifield 2b-rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
C.Santana 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .247
O’Hearn rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .234
Dyson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Alberto ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Soler dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .183
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .169
Taylor cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .242
N.Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Cincinnati 000 000 311_5 13 1
Kansas City 000 200 000_2 8 0

a-singled for Dyson in the 8th.

E_India (8). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_India (12), Suárez (9), Akiyama (4). RBIs_Freeman (3), India 2 (35), Akiyama (7), Naquin (49), Taylor (32). SB_Taylor (6), Akiyama (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Votto 2, Barnhart, Freeman, Suárez); Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Dozier). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 14; Kansas City 1 for 5.

GIDP_Votto, Soler.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Stephenson, India, Stephenson); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Dozier, C.Santana).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray W,2-4 7 7 2 2 2 7 99 3.19
Osich H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.08
Warren H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 1.98
Hembree S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.14
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer 6 5 1 1 1 6 95 4.52
Barlow L,2-3 BS,4-6 1 3 2 2 0 0 22 2.38
Zimmer 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 2.83
Holland 1 3 1 1 0 2 21 4.19

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0, Barlow 1-1. HBP_Singer 2 (Naquin,Stephenson). WP_Singer.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:09. A_11,457 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

