Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|1
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Votto dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|O’Hearn rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dyson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|311
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_India (8). DP_Cincinnati 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_India (12), Suárez (9), Akiyama (4). SB_Taylor (6), Akiyama (2).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W,2-4
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Osich H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Warren H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hembree S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Barlow L,2-3 BS,4-6
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Zimmer
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
Singer pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Singer 2 (Naquin,Stephenson). WP_Singer.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:09. A_11,457 (37,903).
