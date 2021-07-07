Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 5 13 5 Totals 33 2 8 1 India 2b 4 1 3 2 Merrifield 2b-rf 5 0 0 0 Winker lf 5 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Stephenson 1b 4 0 1 0 Perez c 4 0 1 0 Votto dh 5 0 1 0 C.Santana 1b 3 1 1 0 Naquin rf 4 0 2 1 O’Hearn rf 2 0 1 0 Suárez 3b 5 1 1 0 Dyson rf 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 1 1 0 Alberto ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Akiyama cf 4 1 2 1 Soler dh 3 1 0 0 Freeman ss 4 1 1 1 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 4 0 2 1 N.Lopez ss 3 0 1 0

Cincinnati 000 000 311 — 5 Kansas City 000 200 000 — 2

E_India (8). DP_Cincinnati 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_India (12), Suárez (9), Akiyama (4). SB_Taylor (6), Akiyama (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Gray W,2-4 7 7 2 2 2 7 Osich H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Warren H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Hembree S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Singer 6 5 1 1 1 6 Barlow L,2-3 BS,4-6 1 3 2 2 0 0 Zimmer 1 2 1 1 0 1 Holland 1 3 1 1 0 2

Singer pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Singer 2 (Naquin,Stephenson). WP_Singer.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:09. A_11,457 (37,903).

