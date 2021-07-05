Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|5
|6
|7
|
|A.Lopez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.338
|Stephenson c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.178
|Aquino lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Freeman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.246
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.186
|Dyson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Dozier lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|N.Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|401_6
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|001
|000_2
|7
|1
E_Alberto (7). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stephenson (13), N.Lopez (8), C.Santana (9), Soler (15). 3B_Aquino (1). HR_Castellanos (17), off Minor; Suárez (17), off Zimmer. RBIs_Castellanos (54), Suárez 3 (48), Naquin (48), C.Santana (48), Soler (29). SB_Alberto (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos); Kansas City 5 (O’Hearn, Dozier, Merrifield). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Suárez, Merrifield, Perez. GIDP_Suárez, Stephenson.
DP_Kansas City 3 (N.Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana; Alberto, Merrifield, C.Santana; N.Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gutierrez, W, 4-3
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|92
|4.67
|Hendrix, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.47
|Osich, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.17
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.25
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 6-7
|6
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|6
|94
|5.36
|Zimmer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|2.65
|E.Santana
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|5.21
Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 2-2. HBP_Minor (Winker).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:00. A_14,709 (37,903).
