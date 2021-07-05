Trending:
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 11:27 pm
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 6 5 6 7
A.Lopez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Winker dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .306
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .338
Stephenson c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .272
Votto 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .260
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .178
Aquino lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222
Naquin cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .245
Freeman ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 3 6
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283
C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .246
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Soler rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .186
Dyson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Dozier lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
N.Lopez ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266
Cincinnati 010 000 401_6 6 0
Kansas City 001 001 000_2 7 1

E_Alberto (7). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stephenson (13), N.Lopez (8), C.Santana (9), Soler (15). 3B_Aquino (1). HR_Castellanos (17), off Minor; Suárez (17), off Zimmer. RBIs_Castellanos (54), Suárez 3 (48), Naquin (48), C.Santana (48), Soler (29). SB_Alberto (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos); Kansas City 5 (O’Hearn, Dozier, Merrifield). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Suárez, Merrifield, Perez. GIDP_Suárez, Stephenson.

DP_Kansas City 3 (N.Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana; Alberto, Merrifield, C.Santana; N.Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gutierrez, W, 4-3 6 5 2 2 2 6 92 4.67
Hendrix, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 5.47
Osich, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.17
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.25
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 6-7 6 3 4 4 3 6 94 5.36
Zimmer 1 1 1 1 2 0 23 2.65
E.Santana 2 2 1 1 1 1 30 5.21

Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 2-2. HBP_Minor (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:00. A_14,709 (37,903).

