Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 6 5 6 7 A.Lopez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Winker dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .306 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .338 Stephenson c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .272 Votto 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .260 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .178 Aquino lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222 Naquin cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .245 Freeman ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 3 6 Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283 C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .246 Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Soler rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .186 Dyson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Dozier lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 N.Lopez ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266

Cincinnati 010 000 401_6 6 0 Kansas City 001 001 000_2 7 1

E_Alberto (7). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stephenson (13), N.Lopez (8), C.Santana (9), Soler (15). 3B_Aquino (1). HR_Castellanos (17), off Minor; Suárez (17), off Zimmer. RBIs_Castellanos (54), Suárez 3 (48), Naquin (48), C.Santana (48), Soler (29). SB_Alberto (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos); Kansas City 5 (O’Hearn, Dozier, Merrifield). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Suárez, Merrifield, Perez. GIDP_Suárez, Stephenson.

DP_Kansas City 3 (N.Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana; Alberto, Merrifield, C.Santana; N.Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gutierrez, W, 4-3 6 5 2 2 2 6 92 4.67 Hendrix, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 5.47 Osich, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.17 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.25

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 6-7 6 3 4 4 3 6 94 5.36 Zimmer 1 1 1 1 2 0 23 2.65 E.Santana 2 2 1 1 1 1 30 5.21

Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 2-2. HBP_Minor (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:00. A_14,709 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.