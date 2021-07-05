Trending:
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 11:27 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 6 6 5 Totals 34 2 7 2
A.Lopez 2b 5 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0
Winker dh 3 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 1
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 Perez c 4 0 1 0
Stephenson c 3 2 1 0 O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 2 1 1 0 Soler rf 3 0 1 1
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 3 Dyson lf 1 0 0 0
Aquino lf 3 1 1 0 Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0
Naquin cf 3 0 1 1 Dozier lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Freeman ss 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
N.Lopez ss 4 1 2 0
Cincinnati 010 000 401 6
Kansas City 001 001 000 2

E_Alberto (7). DP_Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stephenson (13), N.Lopez (8), C.Santana (9), Soler (15). 3B_Aquino (1). HR_Castellanos (17), Suárez (17). SB_Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gutierrez, W, 4-3 6 5 2 2 2 6
Hendrix, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Osich, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kansas City
Minor, L, 6-7 6 3 4 4 3 6
Zimmer 1 1 1 1 2 0
E.Santana 2 2 1 1 1 1

Minor pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Minor (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:00. A_14,709 (37,903).

