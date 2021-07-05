Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|A.Lopez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stephenson c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Dyson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dozier lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|401
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
E_Alberto (7). DP_Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stephenson (13), N.Lopez (8), C.Santana (9), Soler (15). 3B_Aquino (1). HR_Castellanos (17), Suárez (17). SB_Alberto (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gutierrez, W, 4-3
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Hendrix, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osich, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor, L, 6-7
|6
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Zimmer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|E.Santana
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Minor pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Minor (Winker).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:00. A_14,709 (37,903).
