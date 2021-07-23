Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 11:11 pm
2 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 5 13
Carlson rf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .256
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .272
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .197
J.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .190
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Wainwright ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .030
Bader cf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .276
Edman 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256
Knizner c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .191
LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
A.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sosa ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 14 5 2 6
India 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .276
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .291
Stephenson c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .278
Votto 1b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .266
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suárez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .173
Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Naquin cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Farmer ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .235
Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .032
E.García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
1-Freeman pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
St. Louis 110 003 000_5 9 2
Cincinnati 200 100 21x_6 14 0

a-popped out for LeBlanc in the 5th. b-flied out for Hendrix in the 6th. c-walked for Cabrera in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Brach in the 8th. e-struck out for Gallegos in the 9th.

1-ran for Barnhart in the 8th.

E_Carlson (3), Gallegos (1). LOB_St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Bader (7), Knizner (5), Votto (12), Winker (20), Suárez (12). HR_Goldschmidt (17), off Mahle; Bader (7), off Mahle; Farmer (8), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Goldschmidt (55), Bader (20), Knizner 2 (4), Carlson (39), Votto 2 (44), Farmer (30), Suárez (53), Stephenson (26). SB_Edman (17). SF_Carlson, Stephenson. S_LeBlanc, Mahle.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (DeJong 2, Carlson, Knizner); Cincinnati 7 (Aquino 2, India, Stephenson, Farmer, Votto). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_Arenado.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Carlson, Knizner, Carlson); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc 4 8 3 3 1 5 82 3.45
A.Miller 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.86
J.Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.60
Cabrera, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.57
Helsley, BS, 1-2 1 3 2 2 0 0 12 4.87
Gallegos, L, 5-3 1 1 1 0 1 0 24 2.65
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 5 5 2 2 4 5 95 3.92
E.García, BS, 0-1 0 4 3 3 0 0 16 13.50
Hendrix 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.76
Alaniz 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.38
Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.79
Brach, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 3.55
Hembree, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 4.46

E.García pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Alaniz pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_J.Miller 2-0, Hendrix 2-1, Santillan 2-0. HBP_Alaniz (O’Neill). WP_Helsley.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:43. A_30,605 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon