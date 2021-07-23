Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 9 5 5 13 Carlson rf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .256 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .272 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .197 J.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Wainwright ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .030 Bader cf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .276 Edman 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Knizner c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .191 LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 A.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sosa ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .245

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 14 5 2 6 India 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .276 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .291 Stephenson c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .278 Votto 1b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .266 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .173 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Naquin cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Farmer ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .235 Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .032 E.García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 1-Freeman pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200

St. Louis 110 003 000_5 9 2 Cincinnati 200 100 21x_6 14 0

a-popped out for LeBlanc in the 5th. b-flied out for Hendrix in the 6th. c-walked for Cabrera in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Brach in the 8th. e-struck out for Gallegos in the 9th.

1-ran for Barnhart in the 8th.

E_Carlson (3), Gallegos (1). LOB_St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Bader (7), Knizner (5), Votto (12), Winker (20), Suárez (12). HR_Goldschmidt (17), off Mahle; Bader (7), off Mahle; Farmer (8), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Goldschmidt (55), Bader (20), Knizner 2 (4), Carlson (39), Votto 2 (44), Farmer (30), Suárez (53), Stephenson (26). SB_Edman (17). SF_Carlson, Stephenson. S_LeBlanc, Mahle.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (DeJong 2, Carlson, Knizner); Cincinnati 7 (Aquino 2, India, Stephenson, Farmer, Votto). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_Arenado.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Carlson, Knizner, Carlson); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc 4 8 3 3 1 5 82 3.45 A.Miller 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.86 J.Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.60 Cabrera, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.57 Helsley, BS, 1-2 1 3 2 2 0 0 12 4.87 Gallegos, L, 5-3 1 1 1 0 1 0 24 2.65

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 5 5 2 2 4 5 95 3.92 E.García, BS, 0-1 0 4 3 3 0 0 16 13.50 Hendrix 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.76 Alaniz 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.38 Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.79 Brach, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 3.55 Hembree, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 4.46

E.García pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Alaniz pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_J.Miller 2-0, Hendrix 2-1, Santillan 2-0. HBP_Alaniz (O’Neill). WP_Helsley.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:43. A_30,605 (42,319).

