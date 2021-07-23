Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|5
|13
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.256
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.272
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|J.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Wainwright ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.030
|Bader cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.191
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|A.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|14
|5
|2
|6
|
|India 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Stephenson c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.173
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Naquin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Farmer ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.032
|E.García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|1-Freeman pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|St. Louis
|110
|003
|000_5
|9
|2
|Cincinnati
|200
|100
|21x_6
|14
|0
a-popped out for LeBlanc in the 5th. b-flied out for Hendrix in the 6th. c-walked for Cabrera in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Brach in the 8th. e-struck out for Gallegos in the 9th.
1-ran for Barnhart in the 8th.
E_Carlson (3), Gallegos (1). LOB_St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Bader (7), Knizner (5), Votto (12), Winker (20), Suárez (12). HR_Goldschmidt (17), off Mahle; Bader (7), off Mahle; Farmer (8), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Goldschmidt (55), Bader (20), Knizner 2 (4), Carlson (39), Votto 2 (44), Farmer (30), Suárez (53), Stephenson (26). SB_Edman (17). SF_Carlson, Stephenson. S_LeBlanc, Mahle.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (DeJong 2, Carlson, Knizner); Cincinnati 7 (Aquino 2, India, Stephenson, Farmer, Votto). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_Arenado.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Carlson, Knizner, Carlson); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc
|4
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|82
|3.45
|A.Miller
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
|J.Miller
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.60
|Cabrera, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.57
|Helsley, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.87
|Gallegos, L, 5-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|24
|2.65
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|5
|95
|3.92
|E.García, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|13.50
|Hendrix
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.76
|Alaniz
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.38
|Santillan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.79
|Brach, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.55
|Hembree, S, 7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|4.46
E.García pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Alaniz pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_J.Miller 2-0, Hendrix 2-1, Santillan 2-0. HBP_Alaniz (O’Neill). WP_Helsley.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:43. A_30,605 (42,319).
Comments