Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|6
|1
|4
|
|India 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Winker lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Farmer ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Votto 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Aquino ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Akiyama cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Castillo p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|2
|12
|
|Ortega cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.236
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.181
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Mills p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.059
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ryan p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|200
|002
|300_7
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|120
|001_4
|8
|2
a-sacrificed for Naquin in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Brach in the 8th.
E_Wisdom (5), Báez (18). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Winker (26), Farmer (12). HR_Votto (20), off Mills; Wisdom (16), off Castillo; Contreras (17), off Castillo; Happ (10), off Hembree. RBIs_Votto 2 (58), Barnhart 2 (31), Farmer (33), Aquino (11), Wisdom (27), Contreras 2 (37), Happ (26). CS_Báez (3). SF_Aquino.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Castillo 2, Suárez); Chicago 1 (Báez). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 12; Chicago 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Naquin, Votto, Wisdom. GIDP_India, Castillo, Duffy, Wisdom.
DP_Cincinnati 3 (Suárez, Votto; Farmer, India, Votto; Barnhart, Farmer, Barnhart); Chicago 2 (Báez, Bote, Wisdom; Mills, Contreras, Wisdom).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo W,5-10
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|8
|105
|4.22
|Brach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.18
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0.00
|Hembree
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.62
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills L,4-4
|6
|
|9
|4
|3
|0
|0
|96
|4.55
|Megill
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|17.36
|Ryan
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|6.75
|Jewell
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0.00
Megill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 1-1, Jewell 1-0. HBP_Mills (Barnhart).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:12. A_32,793 (41,649).
