Sports News

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 5:51 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 14 6 1 4
India 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .275
Winker lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .306
Farmer ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .258
Votto 1b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .278
Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Aquino ph-rf 1 0 0 1 0 1 .233
Suárez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Barnhart c 3 0 2 2 0 0 .266
Akiyama cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .196
Castillo p 3 0 2 0 0 0 .206
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 8 4 2 12
Ortega cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .280
Contreras c 4 1 2 2 0 2 .236
Wisdom 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .268
Báez ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248
Happ lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .181
Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .198
Bote 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Mills p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .059
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jewell p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 200 002 300_7 14 0
Chicago 000 120 001_4 8 2

a-sacrificed for Naquin in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Brach in the 8th.

E_Wisdom (5), Báez (18). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Winker (26), Farmer (12). HR_Votto (20), off Mills; Wisdom (16), off Castillo; Contreras (17), off Castillo; Happ (10), off Hembree. RBIs_Votto 2 (58), Barnhart 2 (31), Farmer (33), Aquino (11), Wisdom (27), Contreras 2 (37), Happ (26). CS_Báez (3). SF_Aquino.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Castillo 2, Suárez); Chicago 1 (Báez). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 12; Chicago 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Naquin, Votto, Wisdom. GIDP_India, Castillo, Duffy, Wisdom.

DP_Cincinnati 3 (Suárez, Votto; Farmer, India, Votto; Barnhart, Farmer, Barnhart); Chicago 2 (Báez, Bote, Wisdom; Mills, Contreras, Wisdom).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo W,5-10 6 7 3 3 2 8 105 4.22
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.18
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 0.00
Hembree 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.62
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mills L,4-4 6 9 4 3 0 0 96 4.55
Megill 0 3 3 3 0 0 13 17.36
Ryan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 6.75
Jewell 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 27 0.00

Megill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 1-1, Jewell 1-0. HBP_Mills (Barnhart).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:12. A_32,793 (41,649).

