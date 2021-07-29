Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|
|India 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Farmer ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Aquino ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mills p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ryan p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|200
|002
|300
|—
|7
|Chicago
|000
|120
|001
|—
|4
E_Wisdom (5), Báez (18). DP_Cincinnati 3, Chicago 2. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Winker (26), Farmer (12). HR_Votto (20), Wisdom (16), Contreras (17), Happ (10). SF_Aquino (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo W,5-10
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Brach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hembree
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills L,4-4
|6
|
|9
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Megill
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Ryan
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jewell
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Megill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Mills (Barnhart).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:12. A_32,793 (41,649).
