Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 5:51 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 14 6 Totals 32 4 8 4
India 2b 5 1 1 0 Ortega cf 3 1 1 0
Winker lf 4 2 2 0 Contreras c 4 1 2 2
Farmer ss 5 1 3 1 Wisdom 1b 4 1 1 1
Votto 1b 5 2 2 2 Báez ss 4 0 2 0
Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 Happ lf 3 1 1 1
Aquino ph-rf 1 0 0 1 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 5 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0
Barnhart c 3 0 2 2 Bote 2b 3 0 0 0
Akiyama cf 4 0 1 0 Mills p 2 0 0 0
Castillo p 3 0 2 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 Ryan p 1 0 0 0
Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 Jewell p 0 0 0 0
Givens p 0 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 200 002 300 7
Chicago 000 120 001 4

E_Wisdom (5), Báez (18). DP_Cincinnati 3, Chicago 2. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Winker (26), Farmer (12). HR_Votto (20), Wisdom (16), Contreras (17), Happ (10). SF_Aquino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo W,5-10 6 7 3 3 2 8
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hembree 1 1 1 1 0 1
Chicago
Mills L,4-4 6 9 4 3 0 0
Megill 0 3 3 3 0 0
Ryan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Jewell 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3

Megill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Mills (Barnhart).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:12. A_32,793 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

