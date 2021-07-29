Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 14 6 Totals 32 4 8 4 India 2b 5 1 1 0 Ortega cf 3 1 1 0 Winker lf 4 2 2 0 Contreras c 4 1 2 2 Farmer ss 5 1 3 1 Wisdom 1b 4 1 1 1 Votto 1b 5 2 2 2 Báez ss 4 0 2 0 Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 Happ lf 3 1 1 1 Aquino ph-rf 1 0 0 1 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 5 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 Barnhart c 3 0 2 2 Bote 2b 3 0 0 0 Akiyama cf 4 0 1 0 Mills p 2 0 0 0 Castillo p 3 0 2 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Ryan p 1 0 0 0 Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 Jewell p 0 0 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 200 002 300 — 7 Chicago 000 120 001 — 4

E_Wisdom (5), Báez (18). DP_Cincinnati 3, Chicago 2. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Winker (26), Farmer (12). HR_Votto (20), Wisdom (16), Contreras (17), Happ (10). SF_Aquino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Castillo W,5-10 6 7 3 3 2 8 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 3 Hembree 1 1 1 1 0 1

Chicago Mills L,4-4 6 9 4 3 0 0 Megill 0 3 3 3 0 0 Ryan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Jewell 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3

Megill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Mills (Barnhart).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:12. A_32,793 (41,649).

