Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 11 8 7 10 India 2b 5 2 1 0 1 1 .276 Winker lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .304 Stephenson c 4 1 1 2 1 1 .280 Votto 1b 3 2 2 3 2 1 .276 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .174 Farmer ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .252 Naquin cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Schrock ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freeman ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Mahle p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .059 Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Akiyama ph-cf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .194

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 1 2 5 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .278 Bryant lf-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Wisdom 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Duffy 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .252 Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Hoerner ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .313 Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Abbott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bote ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .212 Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Happ ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .180

Cincinnati 011 020 013_8 11 1 Chicago 000 000 002_2 8 0

a-lined out for Morgan in the 7th. b-walked for Aquino in the 8th. c-hit by pitch for Cessa in the 8th. d-flied out for Wilson in the 9th. e-singled for Abbott in the 9th.

E_India (11). LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Winker 2 (25), Farmer (11), Suárez (13), Akiyama (5), Wisdom (5), Hoerner (10). HR_Votto (18), off Davies; Votto (19), off Abbott. RBIs_Votto 3 (56), Winker (58), Stephenson 2 (30), Akiyama 2 (10), Bote (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Suárez, Mahle, Winker, India); Chicago 4 (Heyward, Ortega 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 12; Chicago 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Naquin, Davies, Heyward. GIDP_Heyward.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle W,8-3 6 5 0 0 1 2 103 3.71 Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00 Hendrix 1 3 2 1 0 1 29 5.97

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies L,6-7 6 7 4 4 4 8 104 4.39 Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 4.15 Maples 1 1 1 1 1 0 23 2.28 Abbott 1 3 3 3 2 0 40 8.03

IBB_off Davies (Votto). HBP_Mahle (Bryant), Maples 2 (Farmer,Akiyama).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:37. A_30,134 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.