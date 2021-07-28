Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|7
|10
|
|India 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Stephenson c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.280
|Votto 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.276
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Naquin cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Schrock ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freeman ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Mahle p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Akiyama ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.194
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|1
|2
|5
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Bryant lf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Duffy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Abbott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bote ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Happ ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Cincinnati
|011
|020
|013_8
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|002_2
|8
|0
a-lined out for Morgan in the 7th. b-walked for Aquino in the 8th. c-hit by pitch for Cessa in the 8th. d-flied out for Wilson in the 9th. e-singled for Abbott in the 9th.
E_India (11). LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Winker 2 (25), Farmer (11), Suárez (13), Akiyama (5), Wisdom (5), Hoerner (10). HR_Votto (18), off Davies; Votto (19), off Abbott. RBIs_Votto 3 (56), Winker (58), Stephenson 2 (30), Akiyama 2 (10), Bote (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Suárez, Mahle, Winker, India); Chicago 4 (Heyward, Ortega 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 12; Chicago 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Naquin, Davies, Heyward. GIDP_Heyward.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle W,8-3
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|103
|3.71
|Cessa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Hendrix
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|29
|5.97
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies L,6-7
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|4
|8
|104
|4.39
|Morgan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|4.15
|Maples
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|2.28
|Abbott
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|40
|8.03
IBB_off Davies (Votto). HBP_Mahle (Bryant), Maples 2 (Farmer,Akiyama).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:37. A_30,134 (41,649).
