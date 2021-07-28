Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 11:57 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 11 8 7 10
India 2b 5 2 1 0 1 1 .276
Winker lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .304
Stephenson c 4 1 1 2 1 1 .280
Votto 1b 3 2 2 3 2 1 .276
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .174
Farmer ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .252
Naquin cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .243
Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .236
Schrock ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Freeman ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Mahle p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .059
Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Akiyama ph-cf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .194
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 1 2 5
Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Bryant lf-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Wisdom 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Duffy 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .252
Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Hoerner ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .313
Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Abbott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bote ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .212
Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Happ ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .180
Cincinnati 011 020 013_8 11 1
Chicago 000 000 002_2 8 0

a-lined out for Morgan in the 7th. b-walked for Aquino in the 8th. c-hit by pitch for Cessa in the 8th. d-flied out for Wilson in the 9th. e-singled for Abbott in the 9th.

E_India (11). LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Winker 2 (25), Farmer (11), Suárez (13), Akiyama (5), Wisdom (5), Hoerner (10). HR_Votto (18), off Davies; Votto (19), off Abbott. RBIs_Votto 3 (56), Winker (58), Stephenson 2 (30), Akiyama 2 (10), Bote (27).

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Suárez, Mahle, Winker, India); Chicago 4 (Heyward, Ortega 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 12; Chicago 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Naquin, Davies, Heyward. GIDP_Heyward.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle W,8-3 6 5 0 0 1 2 103 3.71
Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Hendrix 1 3 2 1 0 1 29 5.97
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies L,6-7 6 7 4 4 4 8 104 4.39
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 4.15
Maples 1 1 1 1 1 0 23 2.28
Abbott 1 3 3 3 2 0 40 8.03

IBB_off Davies (Votto). HBP_Mahle (Bryant), Maples 2 (Farmer,Akiyama).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:37. A_30,134 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality