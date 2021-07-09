Trending:
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 9:53 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 28 2 5 2
Merrifield 2b-rf 4 0 0 0 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0
Dyson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 2 0 0 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 3 1 0 0
C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1
O’Hearn rf 4 0 0 0 Mercado lf 3 0 1 0
Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 B.Zimmer cf 3 0 1 1
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Soler dh 3 1 1 1 Da.Johnson rf 3 0 1 0
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0
Lopez ss 2 0 1 0
Kansas City 000 000 010 1
Cleveland 010 000 001 2

E_Taylor (2), Bradley (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 6. 2B_Benintendi (7). HR_Soler (7), Bradley (10). SB_Mercado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller 7 2-3 4 1 1 4 9
Brentz L,2-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Cleveland
McKenzie 7 1 0 0 1 9
Clase BS,11-14 1 2 1 1 0 1
Karinchak W,6-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:26. A_21,395 (34,788).

