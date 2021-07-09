Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|O’Hearn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Da.Johnson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|001
|—
|2
E_Taylor (2), Bradley (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 6. 2B_Benintendi (7). HR_Soler (7), Bradley (10). SB_Mercado (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|7
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Brentz L,2-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Clase BS,11-14
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Karinchak W,6-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:26. A_21,395 (34,788).
