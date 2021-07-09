Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 9:53 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 12
Merrifield 2b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Dyson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .275
C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
O’Hearn rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .172
Soler dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .185
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Lopez ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 5 2 4 10
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260
Ramírez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .257
Reyes dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .268
Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .240
Mercado lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214
B.Zimmer cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .215
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .149
Da.Johnson rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .063
Kansas City 000 000 010_1 4 1
Cleveland 010 000 001_2 5 1

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Benintendi in the 9th.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

E_Taylor (2), Bradley (1). LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 6. 2B_Benintendi (7). HR_Soler (7), off Clase; Bradley (10), off Brentz. RBIs_Soler (30), B.Zimmer (10), Bradley (19). SB_Mercado (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Benintendi, O’Hearn); Cleveland 3 (Da.Johnson, Hedges, Reyes). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_C.Santana, Mercado. GIDP_O’Hearn.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Perez); Cleveland 1 (Hernandez, Ramírez, Bradley).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller 7 2-3 4 1 1 4 9 114 5.97
Brentz L,2-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 2.95
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie 7 1 0 0 1 9 85 5.47
Clase BS,11-14 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 1.72
Karinchak W,6-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.52

Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:26. A_21,395 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent