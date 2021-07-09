Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 1 12 Merrifield 2b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Dyson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .275 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 O’Hearn rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .172 Soler dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .185 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Lopez ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .265

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 5 2 4 10 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260 Ramírez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .257 Reyes dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .268 Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .240 Mercado lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214 B.Zimmer cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .215 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .149 Da.Johnson rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .063

Kansas City 000 000 010_1 4 1 Cleveland 010 000 001_2 5 1

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Benintendi in the 9th.

E_Taylor (2), Bradley (1). LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 6. 2B_Benintendi (7). HR_Soler (7), off Clase; Bradley (10), off Brentz. RBIs_Soler (30), B.Zimmer (10), Bradley (19). SB_Mercado (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Benintendi, O’Hearn); Cleveland 3 (Da.Johnson, Hedges, Reyes). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_C.Santana, Mercado. GIDP_O’Hearn.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Perez); Cleveland 1 (Hernandez, Ramírez, Bradley).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller 7 2-3 4 1 1 4 9 114 5.97 Brentz L,2-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 2.95

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie 7 1 0 0 1 9 85 5.47 Clase BS,11-14 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 1.72 Karinchak W,6-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.52

Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:26. A_21,395 (34,788).

