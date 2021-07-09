Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|12
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Dyson pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.275
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|O’Hearn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Alberto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.172
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.185
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|4
|10
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Bradley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|B.Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Da.Johnson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|001_2
|5
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Benintendi in the 9th.
E_Taylor (2), Bradley (1). LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 6. 2B_Benintendi (7). HR_Soler (7), off Clase; Bradley (10), off Brentz. RBIs_Soler (30), B.Zimmer (10), Bradley (19). SB_Mercado (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Benintendi, O’Hearn); Cleveland 3 (Da.Johnson, Hedges, Reyes). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_C.Santana, Mercado. GIDP_O’Hearn.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Perez); Cleveland 1 (Hernandez, Ramírez, Bradley).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|7
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|9
|114
|5.97
|Brentz L,2-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2.95
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|85
|5.47
|Clase BS,11-14
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.72
|Karinchak W,6-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.52
Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:26. A_21,395 (34,788).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments