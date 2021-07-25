Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 3 7 3 Arozarena rf 4 1 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 2 2 1 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 1 2 0 Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 1 Meadows lf 4 0 0 1 Bradley dh 3 0 0 1 Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Mercado rf 3 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Johnson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Franco ss 4 0 1 0 Pérez c 3 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 Chang 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Clement 3b 3 0 1 0 Phillips cf-lf 3 0 2 0

Tampa Bay 100 001 000 — 2 Cleveland 100 000 02x — 3

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (3). HR_Cruz (2), Hernandez (17). SB_Phillips (12), Mercado (3). SF_Bradley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Yarbrough 7 5 1 1 1 6 Wisler L,2-2 BS,0-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Poppen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland McKenzie 6 5 2 2 1 6 Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 0 Karinchak W,7-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Clase S,12-16 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Wisler (Rosario).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:46. A_18,614 (34,788).

