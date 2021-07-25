Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bradley dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chang 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phillips cf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|02x
|—
|3
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (3). HR_Cruz (2), Hernandez (17). SB_Phillips (12), Mercado (3). SF_Bradley (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Wisler L,2-2 BS,0-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Poppen
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karinchak W,7-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clase S,12-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Wisler (Rosario).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:46. A_18,614 (34,788).
