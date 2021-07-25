On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 4:14 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 3 7 3
Arozarena rf 4 1 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 2 2 1
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 1 2 0
Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 1
Meadows lf 4 0 0 1 Bradley dh 3 0 0 1
Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Mercado rf 3 0 1 0
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Johnson ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Franco ss 4 0 1 0 Pérez c 3 0 0 0
Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 Chang 1b 3 0 0 0
F.Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0
Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Clement 3b 3 0 1 0
Phillips cf-lf 3 0 2 0
Tampa Bay 100 001 000 2
Cleveland 100 000 02x 3

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (3). HR_Cruz (2), Hernandez (17). SB_Phillips (12), Mercado (3). SF_Bradley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 7 5 1 1 1 6
Wisler L,2-2 BS,0-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Poppen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
McKenzie 6 5 2 2 1 6
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 0
Karinchak W,7-2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Clase S,12-16 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Wisler (Rosario).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:46. A_18,614 (34,788).

