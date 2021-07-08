Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|11
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.252
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Dyson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|6
|9
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Reyes dh
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.273
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Bradley 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.237
|Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.145
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|B.Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Kansas City
|001
|200
|001_4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|033_7
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
E_Rosario (6). LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Taylor (7), Dyson (5), Dozier (15), Mercado (1), Hernandez (13). HR_C.Santana (14), off Plesac; Dozier (8), off Plesac; C.Santana (15), off Karinchak; Bradley (9), off Duffy; Pérez (4), off Barlow; Reyes (14), off Holland. RBIs_Merrifield (46), C.Santana 2 (50), Dozier (26), Bradley (18), Pérez 3 (12), Reyes 3 (38). SB_Merrifield (24). CS_Merrifield (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Taylor 2, Perez); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Mercado). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 7; Cleveland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dyson, Pérez. GIDP_Lopez, Dozier, Hernandez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Dozier, Merrifield, Lopez); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Hernandez, Bradley; Rosario, Bradley).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|77
|2.53
|Staumont H,3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.63
|Brentz H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.75
|Barlow BS,4-7
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|25
|2.95
|Holland L,2-4
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|9
|4.89
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|55
|4.31
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.93
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.70
|Shaw
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.08
|Karinchak W,5-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|2.58
IBB_off Holland (Ramírez).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:10. A_13,272 (34,788).
