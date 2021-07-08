Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 1 11 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .275 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .278 C.Santana 1b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .252 O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .174 Dyson rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .246 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 9 7 6 9 Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .223 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .259 Reyes dh 4 2 1 3 1 1 .273 Ramirez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Bradley 1b 2 2 2 1 2 0 .237 Pérez c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .145 Mercado lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 B.Zimmer cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .211

Kansas City 001 200 001_4 8 0 Cleveland 000 100 033_7 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Rosario (6). LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Taylor (7), Dyson (5), Dozier (15), Mercado (1), Hernandez (13). HR_C.Santana (14), off Plesac; Dozier (8), off Plesac; C.Santana (15), off Karinchak; Bradley (9), off Duffy; Pérez (4), off Barlow; Reyes (14), off Holland. RBIs_Merrifield (46), C.Santana 2 (50), Dozier (26), Bradley (18), Pérez 3 (12), Reyes 3 (38). SB_Merrifield (24). CS_Merrifield (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Taylor 2, Perez); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Mercado). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 7; Cleveland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dyson, Pérez. GIDP_Lopez, Dozier, Hernandez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Dozier, Merrifield, Lopez); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Hernandez, Bradley; Rosario, Bradley).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy 5 4 1 1 3 5 77 2.53 Staumont H,3 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 3.63 Brentz H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.75 Barlow BS,4-7 1 1 3 3 2 1 25 2.95 Holland L,2-4 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 9 4.89

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 4 5 3 3 0 4 55 4.31 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 4.93 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.70 Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.08 Karinchak W,5-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 28 2.58

IBB_off Holland (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:10. A_13,272 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.