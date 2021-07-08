Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4

Kansas City Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 34 7 9 7 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1 Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 2 2 2 Reyes dh 4 2 1 3 O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 Ramirez rf 4 0 1 0 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 1 Bradley 1b 2 2 2 1 Dyson rf 4 0 1 0 Pérez c 4 1 1 3 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 Mercado lf 4 0 1 0 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 B.Zimmer cf 3 0 1 0

Kansas City 001 200 001 — 4 Cleveland 000 100 033 — 7

E_Rosario (6). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Taylor (7), Dyson (5), Dozier (15), Mercado (1), Hernandez (13). HR_C.Santana 2 (15), Dozier (8), Bradley (9), Pérez (4), Reyes (14). SB_Merrifield (24).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Duffy 5 4 1 1 3 5 Staumont H,3 1 2 0 0 0 1 Brentz H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow BS,4-7 1 1 3 3 2 1 Holland L,2-4 2-3 2 3 3 1 1

Cleveland Plesac 4 5 3 3 0 4 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 1 1 Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 2 Karinchak W,5-2 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:10. A_13,272 (34,788).

