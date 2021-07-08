Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bradley 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Dyson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kansas City
|001
|200
|001
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|033
|—
|7
E_Rosario (6). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Taylor (7), Dyson (5), Dozier (15), Mercado (1), Hernandez (13). HR_C.Santana 2 (15), Dozier (8), Bradley (9), Pérez (4), Reyes (14). SB_Merrifield (24).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Staumont H,3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow BS,4-7
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Holland L,2-4
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Shaw
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karinchak W,5-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:10. A_13,272 (34,788).
