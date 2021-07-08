Trending:
Sports News

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 34 7 9 7
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1 Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0
C.Santana 1b 3 2 2 2 Reyes dh 4 2 1 3
O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 Ramirez rf 4 0 1 0
Dozier 3b 4 1 2 1 Bradley 1b 2 2 2 1
Dyson rf 4 0 1 0 Pérez c 4 1 1 3
Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 Mercado lf 4 0 1 0
Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 B.Zimmer cf 3 0 1 0
Kansas City 001 200 001 4
Cleveland 000 100 033 7

E_Rosario (6). DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Taylor (7), Dyson (5), Dozier (15), Mercado (1), Hernandez (13). HR_C.Santana 2 (15), Dozier (8), Bradley (9), Pérez (4), Reyes (14). SB_Merrifield (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy 5 4 1 1 3 5
Staumont H,3 1 2 0 0 0 1
Brentz H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow BS,4-7 1 1 3 3 2 1
Holland L,2-4 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Cleveland
Plesac 4 5 3 3 0 4
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 1 1
Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 2
Karinchak W,5-2 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:10. A_13,272 (34,788).

Sports News

