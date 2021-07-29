Trending:
Sports News

Cobb scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Oakland

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (57-46, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-50, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (8-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (7-3, 3.82 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -115, Athletics -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The Angels are 29-23 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Athletics are 27-22 on the road. Oakland’s lineup has 128 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 27 homers.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-0. James Kaprielian earned his fifth victory and Olson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Jose Suarez registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher leads the Angels with 118 hits and has 38 RBIs.

Olson leads the Athletics with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .584.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

