TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2021 final Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through June 30, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Mississippi St 50-18 496 3 2. Vanderbilt 49-18 492 1 3. Texas 50-17 486 2 4. N.C. State 37-19 485 7 5. Stanford 50-18 484 6 6. Virginia 45-18 483 8 7. Tennessee 39-17 481 4 8. Arizona 50-13 479 5 9. Arkansas 36-27 476 9 10. Notre Dame 34-13 474 10 11. Texas Tech 45-22 471 11 12. East Carolina 39-17 469 12 13. Mississippi 44-17 466 13 14. Dallas Baptist 41-18 464 14 15. Louisiana St. 39-16 463 15 16. South Florida 41-19 460 16 17. Oregon 44-16 459 17 18. Texas Christian 38-25 456 18 19. UC Irvine 34-14 453 19 20. UCLA 43-18 450 20 21. Nebraska 45-20 447 21 22. Georgia Tech 31-30 443 22 23. U.C. Santa Barbara 40-21 441 23 24. Oklahoma St. 37-20 438 24 25. South Alabama 38-22 436 25 26. Old Dominion 44-16 434 26 27. South Carolina 34-23 432 27 28. Fairfield 39-5 430 28 29. Louisiana Tech 42-20 427 29 30. CentralMichigan 42-18 425 30

