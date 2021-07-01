On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Collegiate Baseball Poll

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 4:02 pm
< a min read
      

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2021 final Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through June 30, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Mississippi St 50-18 496 3
2. Vanderbilt 49-18 492 1
3. Texas 50-17 486 2
4. N.C. State 37-19 485 7
5. Stanford 50-18 484 6
6. Virginia 45-18 483 8
7. Tennessee 39-17 481 4
8. Arizona 50-13 479 5
9. Arkansas 36-27 476 9
10. Notre Dame 34-13 474 10
11. Texas Tech 45-22 471 11
12. East Carolina 39-17 469 12
13. Mississippi 44-17 466 13
14. Dallas Baptist 41-18 464 14
15. Louisiana St. 39-16 463 15
16. South Florida 41-19 460 16
17. Oregon 44-16 459 17
18. Texas Christian 38-25 456 18
19. UC Irvine 34-14 453 19
20. UCLA 43-18 450 20
21. Nebraska 45-20 447 21
22. Georgia Tech 31-30 443 22
23. U.C. Santa Barbara 40-21 441 23
24. Oklahoma St. 37-20 438 24
25. South Alabama 38-22 436 25
26. Old Dominion 44-16 434 26
27. South Carolina 34-23 432 27
28. Fairfield 39-5 430 28
29. Louisiana Tech 42-20 427 29
30. CentralMichigan 42-18 425 30

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
6|28 Mobile World Congress
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway