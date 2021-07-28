Trending:
Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 1:46 am
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 12 16 12 5 10
Tapia lf-rf 5 1 2 1 1 1 .278
Rodgers 2b-ss 5 3 2 1 1 1 .267
Story ss 4 2 1 0 0 1 .240
b-Fuentes ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .276
c-Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Cron dh 2 0 0 1 0 0 .245
a-Hilliard ph-dh 3 2 3 3 1 0 .186
McMahon 3b-2b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .261
Díaz c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .216
Joe 1b-lf 5 0 3 3 0 2 .271
Hampson cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .244
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 8 3 5 9
Fletcher 2b 4 0 3 0 1 0 .309
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 2 1 2 .276
Gosselin 1b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .288
Upton lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .231
J.Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Rengifo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .151
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .219
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Lagares rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .232
Mayfield 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237
Colorado 203 412 000_12 16 0
Los Angeles 000 020 100_3 8 3

a-homered for Cron in the 4th. b-flied out for Story in the 7th. c-singled for Blackmon in the 7th.

E_Mayfield 2 (2), J.Iglesias (13). LOB_Colorado 12, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Story (19), Díaz (7), Joe (5), Lagares (17). HR_Rodgers (7), off Suarez; Hilliard (4), off Wantz; Ohtani (36), off Gomber. RBIs_Blackmon (48), Cron (43), Rodgers (22), McMahon (51), Díaz (21), Tapia (41), Hilliard 3 (8), Joe 3 (11), Ohtani 2 (78), Gosselin (20). SB_Cron (1), Hampson (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Díaz, Story, McMahon 2, Tapia); Los Angeles 5 (Upton, Rengifo 2). RISP_Colorado 6 for 20; Los Angeles 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Blackmon, Díaz, Hampson, Mayfield 2. GIDP_Díaz.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Suzuki, Gosselin).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, W, 8-5 6 5 2 2 2 7 91 3.69
Lawrence 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 24 7.16
Kinley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 21 5.23
Rosscup 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 4.50
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, L, 4-4 3 1-3 6 8 4 2 4 88 3.45
Wantz 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 4 42 5.06
Guerra 2 4 2 2 2 1 44 5.28
Mayers 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.34
Eaton 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 3-0, Wantz 2-2. HBP_Guerra (McMahon), Rosscup (Gosselin).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:53. A_16,115 (45,517).

