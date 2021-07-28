Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|12
|16
|12
|5
|10
|
|Tapia lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Rodgers 2b-ss
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Story ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Fuentes ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|c-Ruiz ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Cron dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|a-Hilliard ph-dh
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.186
|McMahon 3b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Joe 1b-lf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.271
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|5
|9
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.276
|Gosselin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|J.Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Rengifo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Lagares rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Mayfield 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Colorado
|203
|412
|000_12
|16
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|100_3
|8
|3
a-homered for Cron in the 4th. b-flied out for Story in the 7th. c-singled for Blackmon in the 7th.
E_Mayfield 2 (2), J.Iglesias (13). LOB_Colorado 12, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Story (19), Díaz (7), Joe (5), Lagares (17). HR_Rodgers (7), off Suarez; Hilliard (4), off Wantz; Ohtani (36), off Gomber. RBIs_Blackmon (48), Cron (43), Rodgers (22), McMahon (51), Díaz (21), Tapia (41), Hilliard 3 (8), Joe 3 (11), Ohtani 2 (78), Gosselin (20). SB_Cron (1), Hampson (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Díaz, Story, McMahon 2, Tapia); Los Angeles 5 (Upton, Rengifo 2). RISP_Colorado 6 for 20; Los Angeles 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Blackmon, Díaz, Hampson, Mayfield 2. GIDP_Díaz.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Suzuki, Gosselin).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, W, 8-5
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|91
|3.69
|Lawrence
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|7.16
|Kinley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|5.23
|Rosscup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 4-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|8
|4
|2
|4
|88
|3.45
|Wantz
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|42
|5.06
|Guerra
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|44
|5.28
|Mayers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.34
|Eaton
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 3-0, Wantz 2-2. HBP_Guerra (McMahon), Rosscup (Gosselin).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:53. A_16,115 (45,517).
