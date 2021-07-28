Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|12
|16
|12
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Tapia lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b-ss
|5
|3
|2
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Story ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Gosselin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|b-Fuentes ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Ruiz ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Hilliard ph-dh
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Lagares rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mayfield 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joe 1b-lf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|203
|412
|000
|—
|12
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|100
|—
|3
E_Mayfield 2 (2), J.Iglesias (13). DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Story (19), Díaz (7), Joe (5), Lagares (17). HR_Rodgers (7), Hilliard (4), Ohtani (36). SB_Cron (1), Hampson (14).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber, W, 8-5
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Lawrence
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Kinley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosscup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez, L, 4-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|8
|4
|2
|4
|Wantz
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Guerra
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Mayers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eaton
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Guerra (McMahon), Rosscup (Gosselin).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:53. A_16,115 (45,517).
