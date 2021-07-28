Trending:
Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 1:46 am
< a min read
      
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 12 16 12 Totals 35 3 8 3
Tapia lf-rf 5 1 2 1 Fletcher 2b 4 0 3 0
Rodgers 2b-ss 5 3 2 1 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 2
Story ss 4 2 1 0 Gosselin 1b 3 0 0 1
b-Fuentes ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Upton lf 5 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 1 J.Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0
c-Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 1 0 Rengifo 3b 3 0 0 0
Cron dh 2 0 0 1 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0
a-Hilliard ph-dh 3 2 3 3 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0
McMahon 3b-2b 4 2 1 1 Lagares rf 4 2 2 0
Díaz c 5 1 2 1 Mayfield 3b-ss 3 0 1 0
Joe 1b-lf 5 0 3 3
Hampson cf 4 1 0 0
Colorado 203 412 000 12
Los Angeles 000 020 100 3

E_Mayfield 2 (2), J.Iglesias (13). DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Story (19), Díaz (7), Joe (5), Lagares (17). HR_Rodgers (7), Hilliard (4), Ohtani (36). SB_Cron (1), Hampson (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gomber, W, 8-5 6 5 2 2 2 7
Lawrence 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Kinley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rosscup 1 1 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles
Suarez, L, 4-4 3 1-3 6 8 4 2 4
Wantz 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 4
Guerra 2 4 2 2 2 1
Mayers 1 1 0 0 0 1
Eaton 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Guerra (McMahon), Rosscup (Gosselin).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:53. A_16,115 (45,517).

