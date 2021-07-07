On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Colorado 2, Minnesota 0

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 11:21 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota 0 0 0
Colorado 1 1 2

First Half_1, Colorado, Galvan, 1 (Rubio), 45th minute.

Second Half_2, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 2 (Acosta), 81st.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Adrien Zendejas; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Bassett, Colorado, 36th; Alonso, Minnesota, 36th; Galvan, Colorado, 45th; Wilson, Colorado, 83rd.

Red Cards_Abila, Minnesota, 86th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Ryan Graves, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper, Brent Kallman, Jukka Raitala, D J Taylor (Jacori Hayes, 90th+2); Osvaldo Alonso (Hassani Dotson, 77th), Jan Gregus, Adrien Hunou (Ramon Abila, 65th), Robin Lod (Niko Hansen, 77th), Emanuel Reynoso; Franco Fragapane (Ethan Finlay, 76th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios (Andre Shinyashiki, 67th), Cole Bassett (Collen Warner, 90th); Braian Galvan (Nicolas Benezet, 67th), Nicolas Mezquida (Drew Moor, 80th), Diego Rubio.

