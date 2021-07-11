Trending:
Sports News

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 1:33 am
< a min read
      
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 11 2 Totals 30 1 4 0
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Díaz c 5 0 2 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
Cron 1b 4 1 3 1 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0
Fuentes 3b 4 0 2 0 Myers rf 2 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 4 1 2 0 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Gray p 1 0 0 0 Weathers p 1 0 0 0
b-Owings ph 1 1 1 1 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Chacín p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 0 0 0 0
d-M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0
c-Profar ph 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 100 101 3
San Diego 010 000 000 1

E_Díaz (4), Weathers (2), Machado (5), Cronenworth (7). DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Cron 2 (12), Grisham (14). 3B_Cronenworth (3). HR_Cron (12), Owings (1). SB_Grisham (8). S_Gray (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray, W, 6-6 6 3 1 1 3 7
Chacín, H, 4 2 0 0 0 1 1
Bard, S, 14-19 1 1 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Weathers 2 2 0 0 1 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Paddack, BS, 0-1 2 4 1 1 0 4
Stammen, L, 3-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 1
Melancon 1 2 1 0 0 0

Weathers pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13. A_38,235 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

