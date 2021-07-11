Colorado 3, San Diego 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Owings ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paddack p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|c-Profar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|100
|101
|—
|3
|San Diego
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Díaz (4), Weathers (2), Machado (5), Cronenworth (7). DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Cron 2 (12), Grisham (14). 3B_Cronenworth (3). HR_Cron (12), Owings (1). SB_Grisham (8). S_Gray (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray, W, 6-6
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Chacín, H, 4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bard, S, 14-19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weathers
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paddack, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Stammen, L, 3-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Weathers pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:13. A_38,235 (40,209).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments