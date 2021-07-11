Colorado 3, San Diego 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|2
|1
|6
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Fuentes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Hampson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Owings ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|0
|4
|10
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Paddack p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Profar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|000
|100
|101_3
|11
|1
|San Diego
|010
|000
|000_1
|4
|3
a-grounded out for Paddack in the 5th. b-homered for Gray in the 7th. c-walked for Pagán in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Chacín in the 9th.
E_Díaz (4), Weathers (2), Machado (5), Cronenworth (7). LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Cron 2 (12), Grisham (14). 3B_Cronenworth (3). HR_Cron (12), off Paddack; Owings (1), off Stammen. RBIs_Cron (35), Owings (4). SB_Grisham (8). CS_Hampson (3). S_Gray.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Hampson, Fuentes, Daza, Díaz); San Diego 5 (Machado, Weathers, Caratini, Cronenworth, Myers). RISP_Colorado 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Story, Caratini.
DP_Colorado 1 (Hampson, Story, Cron); San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 6-6
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|90
|3.77
|Chacín, H, 4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|4.72
|Bard, S, 14-19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.06
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.91
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.34
|Paddack, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|36
|5.38
|Stammen, L, 3-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.89
|Hill
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.52
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.11
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-0. WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:13. A_38,235 (40,209).
Comments