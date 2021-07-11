Colorado 3, San Diego 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 11 2 1 6 Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Díaz c 5 0 2 0 0 0 .214 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .249 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Cron 1b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .254 Daza cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .295 Fuentes 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .241 Hampson 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .253 Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 b-Owings ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .306 Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 0 4 10 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .274 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .266 Myers rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .253 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Weathers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Paddack p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Profar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .232 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Colorado 000 100 101_3 11 1 San Diego 010 000 000_1 4 3

a-grounded out for Paddack in the 5th. b-homered for Gray in the 7th. c-walked for Pagán in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Chacín in the 9th.

E_Díaz (4), Weathers (2), Machado (5), Cronenworth (7). LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Cron 2 (12), Grisham (14). 3B_Cronenworth (3). HR_Cron (12), off Paddack; Owings (1), off Stammen. RBIs_Cron (35), Owings (4). SB_Grisham (8). CS_Hampson (3). S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Hampson, Fuentes, Daza, Díaz); San Diego 5 (Machado, Weathers, Caratini, Cronenworth, Myers). RISP_Colorado 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Story, Caratini.

DP_Colorado 1 (Hampson, Story, Cron); San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 6-6 6 3 1 1 3 7 90 3.77 Chacín, H, 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 29 4.72 Bard, S, 14-19 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.06

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weathers 2 2 0 0 1 1 29 2.91 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.34 Paddack, BS, 0-1 2 4 1 1 0 4 36 5.38 Stammen, L, 3-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 2.89 Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.52 Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.11 Melancon 1 2 1 0 0 0 17 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-0. WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13. A_38,235 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.