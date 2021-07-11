Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 1:33 am
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 11 2 1 6
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Díaz c 5 0 2 0 0 0 .214
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .249
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Cron 1b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .254
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .295
Fuentes 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .241
Hampson 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .253
Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
b-Owings ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .306
Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 0 4 10
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Grisham cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .274
Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .266
Myers rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .253
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Weathers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Paddack p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Profar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .232
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 100 101_3 11 1
San Diego 010 000 000_1 4 3

a-grounded out for Paddack in the 5th. b-homered for Gray in the 7th. c-walked for Pagán in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Chacín in the 9th.

E_Díaz (4), Weathers (2), Machado (5), Cronenworth (7). LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Cron 2 (12), Grisham (14). 3B_Cronenworth (3). HR_Cron (12), off Paddack; Owings (1), off Stammen. RBIs_Cron (35), Owings (4). SB_Grisham (8). CS_Hampson (3). S_Gray.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Hampson, Fuentes, Daza, Díaz); San Diego 5 (Machado, Weathers, Caratini, Cronenworth, Myers). RISP_Colorado 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Story, Caratini.

DP_Colorado 1 (Hampson, Story, Cron); San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 6-6 6 3 1 1 3 7 90 3.77
Chacín, H, 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 29 4.72
Bard, S, 14-19 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.06
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weathers 2 2 0 0 1 1 29 2.91
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.34
Paddack, BS, 0-1 2 4 1 1 0 4 36 5.38
Stammen, L, 3-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 2.89
Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.52
Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.11
Melancon 1 2 1 0 0 0 17 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-0. WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13. A_38,235 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent