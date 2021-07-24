Trending:
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 2:32 am
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 9 12 9 2 6
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .279
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nuñez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Hampson cf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .249
Story ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .245
Blackmon rf 4 3 3 3 1 0 .277
Cron 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .249
McMahon 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .260
Díaz c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .210
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
C.González p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .172
Bowden p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Joe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hilliard ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .149
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 10 6 4 12
Taylor ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .279
McKinney rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .143
Turner 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .304
Smith c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .260
Bellinger cf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .162
Neuse 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .180
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pollock lf-cf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .276
Beaty 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .255
McKinstry 2b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Price p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
a-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nunez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Barnes ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .213
Colorado 001 002 021 3_9 12 0
Los Angeles 301 001 001 0_6 10 1

a-struck out for Bickford in the 6th. b-flied out for Kinley in the 7th. c-homered for Givens in the 9th. d-singled for Nunez in the 9th.

E_Price (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Blackmon (14), Taylor (17), Smith (14), Bellinger (2). 3B_Bellinger (2). HR_Díaz (8), off Price; Story (12), off Price; Hilliard (3), off Nunez; Blackmon (6), off Sherfy; Turner (18), off C.González. RBIs_Díaz (19), Story 2 (45), McMahon 2 (50), Blackmon 3 (47), Hilliard (5), Smith (45), Bellinger (20), Beaty (30), Turner 2 (58), Pollock (36). SB_Neuse (1). CS_McMahon (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Hampson, Díaz); Los Angeles 5 (McKinstry 2, Pollock, Barnes). RISP_Colorado 4 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_McKinney. GIDP_McMahon.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (McKinstry, Taylor, Beaty).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.González 5 5 4 4 1 4 91 6.06
Bowden 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 7.58
Kinley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.59
Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.74
Givens 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.83
Bard, W, 5-5 1 2 1 1 2 3 38 3.98
Gilbreath, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.62
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price 5 2-3 4 3 3 1 4 74 3.35
Bickford, H, 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 9 2.55
Vesia, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.86
Graterol, H, 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 13 9.64
Nunez, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 6.14
Sherfy, L, 1-1 1 2 3 2 0 0 23 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0, Bickford 1-1, Nunez 1-1. HBP_C.González (Turner). WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_4:06. A_43,730 (56,000).

