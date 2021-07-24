Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|12
|9
|2
|6
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nuñez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Hampson cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Story ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Blackmon rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.277
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|McMahon 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fuentes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|C.González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hilliard ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.149
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|10
|6
|4
|12
|
|Taylor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.304
|Smith c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Bellinger cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.162
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pollock lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.276
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|McKinstry 2b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Price p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nunez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Barnes ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Colorado
|001
|002
|021
|3_9
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|301
|001
|001
|0_6
|10
|1
a-struck out for Bickford in the 6th. b-flied out for Kinley in the 7th. c-homered for Givens in the 9th. d-singled for Nunez in the 9th.
E_Price (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Blackmon (14), Taylor (17), Smith (14), Bellinger (2). 3B_Bellinger (2). HR_Díaz (8), off Price; Story (12), off Price; Hilliard (3), off Nunez; Blackmon (6), off Sherfy; Turner (18), off C.González. RBIs_Díaz (19), Story 2 (45), McMahon 2 (50), Blackmon 3 (47), Hilliard (5), Smith (45), Bellinger (20), Beaty (30), Turner 2 (58), Pollock (36). SB_Neuse (1). CS_McMahon (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Hampson, Díaz); Los Angeles 5 (McKinstry 2, Pollock, Barnes). RISP_Colorado 4 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_McKinney. GIDP_McMahon.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (McKinstry, Taylor, Beaty).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.González
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|91
|6.06
|Bowden
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|7.58
|Kinley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.59
|Lawrence
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.74
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.83
|Bard, W, 5-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|38
|3.98
|Gilbreath, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.62
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|74
|3.35
|Bickford, H, 3
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.55
|Vesia, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.86
|Graterol, H, 1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|9.64
|Nunez, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|6.14
|Sherfy, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|23
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0, Bickford 1-1, Nunez 1-1. HBP_C.González (Turner). WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_4:06. A_43,730 (56,000).
