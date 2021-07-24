Trending:
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 2:32 am
< a min read
      
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 9 12 9 Totals 40 6 10 6
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 Taylor ss 5 1 2 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 McKinney rf 4 0 0 0
Nuñez c 0 0 0 0 Turner 3b 3 1 1 2
Hampson cf 5 2 1 0 Smith c 5 1 1 1
Story ss 5 2 2 2 Bellinger cf 3 2 2 1
Blackmon rf 4 3 3 3 Neuse 2b 2 0 1 0
Cron 1b 5 0 2 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 5 0 2 2 Pollock lf-cf 4 0 1 1
Díaz c 5 1 1 1 Beaty 1b 4 0 1 1
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 McKinstry 2b-lf 5 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 4 0 0 0 Price p 2 0 0 0
C.González p 2 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Bowden p 0 0 0 0 a-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0
b-Joe ph 1 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0
Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 Nunez p 0 0 0 0
Givens p 0 0 0 0 d-Barnes ph-2b 2 1 1 0
c-Hilliard ph-lf 1 1 1 1
Colorado 001 002 021 3 9
Los Angeles 301 001 001 0 6

E_Price (1). DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Blackmon (14), Taylor (17), Smith (14), Bellinger (2). 3B_Bellinger (2). HR_Díaz (8), Story (12), Hilliard (3), Blackmon (6), Turner (18). SB_Neuse (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
C.González 5 5 4 4 1 4
Bowden 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Kinley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 1 0 0 1 1
Bard, W, 5-5 1 2 1 1 2 3
Gilbreath, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Price 5 2-3 4 3 3 1 4
Bickford, H, 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Vesia, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Graterol, H, 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Nunez, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Sherfy, L, 1-1 1 2 3 2 0 0

HBP_C.González (Turner). WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_4:06. A_43,730 (56,000).

