Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|9
|12
|9
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|10
|6
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hampson cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Smith c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Story ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Pollock lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry 2b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Price p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nunez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-Barnes ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|c-Hilliard ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|001
|002
|021
|3
|—
|9
|Los Angeles
|301
|001
|001
|0
|—
|6
E_Price (1). DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Blackmon (14), Taylor (17), Smith (14), Bellinger (2). 3B_Bellinger (2). HR_Díaz (8), Story (12), Hilliard (3), Blackmon (6), Turner (18). SB_Neuse (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.González
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Bowden
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kinley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bard, W, 5-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Gilbreath, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Bickford, H, 3
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol, H, 1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Nunez, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sherfy, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
HBP_C.González (Turner). WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_4:06. A_43,730 (56,000).
