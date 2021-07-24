On Air: Federal News Network program
Columbus 1, Atlanta 0

July 24, 2021 5:50 pm
Columbus 0 1 1
Atlanta 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Columbus, Mensah, 1 (Hairston), 65th minute.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Atlanta, Alec Kann, Ben Lundgaard.

Yellow Cards_Hurtado, Columbus, 44th; Francis, Columbus, 90th+2.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Adam Wienckowski, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Alexandru Matan (Derrick Etienne, 46th), Kevin Molino, Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos (Waylon Francis, 61st); Marlon Hairston (Perry Kitchen, 76th), Erik Hurtado (Lucas Zelarrayan, 47th), Bradley Wright-Phillips (Miguel Berry, 76th).

Atlanta_Alec Kann; Alan Franco, Ronald Hernandez (Erick Torres, 84th), Anton Walkes; Marcelino Moreno, Matheus Rossetto (Amar Sejdic, 69th), Santiago Sosa; Machop Malual Chol (Jurgen Damm, 68th), Brooks Lennon, Josef Martinez, Jake Mulraney (Erik Lopez, 32nd).

