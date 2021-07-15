Columbus faces New York City FC after 3 straight ties

New York City FC (5-4-2) vs. Columbus Crew (4-3-5)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +156, New York City FC +166, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts New York City FC after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Crew put together a 12-6-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 10-1-0 in home games. Columbus scored 46 goals last season, averaging two per game.

New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall and 5-5-3 on the road during the 2020 season. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season and recorded 29 assists.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Eloy Room, Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino, Gyasi Zardes, Liam Fraser, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Derrick Etienne, Bradley Wright-Phillips (injured).

New York City FC: Alexander Callens, Heber (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

