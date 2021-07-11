Connecticut 71, New York 54

CONNECTICUT (71)
Bonner 3-12 2-2 8, Jo.Jones 6-14 2-3 17, B.Jones 2-6 2-2 6, J.Thomas 3-6 4-4 12, January 4-8 0-0 10, Mompremier 2-4 0-0 4, S.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 2-4 0-0 5, Charles 0-3 0-0 0, Hiedeman 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 25-66 10-11 71.
NEW YORK (54)
Laney 1-7 0-0 3, Onyenwere 3-9 5-6 12, Shook 6-8 0-0 16, Ionescu 0-6 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-7 0-0 5, Gray 3-4 0-0 8, Odom 0-3 0-2 0, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Ja.Jones 2-11 6-9 10. Totals 17-56 11-17 54.
|Connecticut
|22
|15
|18
|16
|—
|71
|New York
|12
|16
|9
|17
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 11-30 (Hiedeman 3-6, Jo.Jones 3-8, J.Thomas 2-3, January 2-5, Carrington 1-2, Bonner 0-5), New York 9-29 (Shook 4-5, Gray 2-2, Laney 1-4, Onyenwere 1-4, Whitcomb 1-5, Odom 0-2, Ionescu 0-3, Ja.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 42 (Jo.Jones 17), New York 34 (Ionescu, Whitcomb 7). Assists_Connecticut 15 (Jo.Jones 5), New York 15 (Ionescu, Richards, Whitcomb 3). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, New York 11. A_1,988 (17,732)
