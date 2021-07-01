Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Connecticut 86, Indiana 80

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 9:12 pm
< a min read
      

CONNECTICUT (86)

Bonner 5-12 3-3 14, J.Jones 4-8 10-10 19, B.Jones 14-19 6-7 34, J.Thomas 2-9 3-4 7, January 1-2 0-0 3, Mompremier 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Charles 2-5 1-2 6, Hiedeman 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 29-63 23-26 86.

INDIANA (80)

Lavender 2-7 2-2 6, T.Mitchell 6-10 5-6 18, Hatar 1-2 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 7-11 6-6 21, Robinson 3-8 4-4 10, Perry 2-5 0-0 4, McCowan 3-6 3-4 9, Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Gondrezick 0-0 0-0 0, Vivians 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 20-22 80.

Connecticut 26 29 13 18 86
Indiana 17 20 23 20 80

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-20 (Charles 1-2, Hiedeman 1-3, Bonner 1-4, J.Jones 1-5, J.Thomas 0-4), Indiana 2-9 (T.Mitchell 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-3, Vivians 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 29 (B.Jones, Bonner 7), Indiana 24 (McCowan 8). Assists_Connecticut 19 (J.Thomas 7), Indiana 18 (Robinson 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Indiana 22.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
6|28 Mobile World Congress
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman