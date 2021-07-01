Connecticut 86, Indiana 80

CONNECTICUT (86)
Bonner 5-12 3-3 14, J.Jones 4-8 10-10 19, B.Jones 14-19 6-7 34, J.Thomas 2-9 3-4 7, January 1-2 0-0 3, Mompremier 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Charles 2-5 1-2 6, Hiedeman 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 29-63 23-26 86.
INDIANA (80)
Lavender 2-7 2-2 6, T.Mitchell 6-10 5-6 18, Hatar 1-2 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 7-11 6-6 21, Robinson 3-8 4-4 10, Perry 2-5 0-0 4, McCowan 3-6 3-4 9, Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Gondrezick 0-0 0-0 0, Vivians 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 20-22 80.
|Connecticut
|26
|29
|13
|18
|—
|86
|Indiana
|17
|20
|23
|20
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-20 (Charles 1-2, Hiedeman 1-3, Bonner 1-4, J.Jones 1-5, J.Thomas 0-4), Indiana 2-9 (T.Mitchell 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-3, Vivians 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 29 (B.Jones, Bonner 7), Indiana 24 (McCowan 8). Assists_Connecticut 19 (J.Thomas 7), Indiana 18 (Robinson 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Indiana 22.
