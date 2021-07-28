Cortes Jr. expected to start for the Yankees against Rays

New York Yankees (52-47, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (60-41, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.95 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (2-2, 5.16 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -132, Yankees +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and New York will meet on Wednesday.

The Rays are 30-19 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 126 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads the team with 22, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Yankees are 25-24 on the road. New York has slugged .397 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .519.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Jordan Montgomery earned his fourth victory and Ryan LaMarre went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Shane McClanahan registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 42 extra base hits and is batting .241.

Judge leads the Yankees with 34 extra base hits and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Chris Gittens: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

