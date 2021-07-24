Coyotes pick Shane Doan’s son Josh in 2nd round of NHL draft

Shane Doan recused himself from any scouting meetings when his son Josh was brought up.

One of the faces of the Arizona Coyotes for two decades, Doan is part of their front office now, and only Friday night saw the draft list whittling down to the point he knew it was possible Josh would be their pick. It happened early in the second round Saturday when the Coyotes took Josh Doan with the 37th pick, bringing in a prospect homegrown in the Valley.

“Today was a day he’s worked a long time and hard for,” said Shane Doan, who’s now Arizona’s chief hockey development officer. “It’s surreal that it happened to be the Coyotes. He deserves every single bit of everything he’s getting today and so proud of him.”

Shane Doan played 20 seasons in Arizona before retiring in 2017. His No. 19 hangs in the rafters as one of the few numbers retired by the Coyotes, who were used to having his children around.

“Just kind of being around the rink my whole life as a kid, it just makes it that much sweeter and cooler,” Josh said.

Josh Doan put up 31 goals and 39 assists for 70 points in 53 games with the Chicago Steel of the USHL last season. The Scottsdale native was ranked 87th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

MAILLOUX APOLOGIZES

The morning after the Montreal Canadiens selected him late in the first round, Logan Mailloux apologized for sharing an explicit photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent, a crime he was convicted for while playing in Sweden.

“I am really sorry,” he said on a video call with reporters. “It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever done, and I know that it impacted her life. And I just hope that she knows how remorseful I feel, and I do feel sorry about it.”

Mailloux had asked in a statement shared on social media for teams not to draft him. But there is no way for a player to remove himself from the draft, and Montreal picked him with the No. 31 selection Friday night.

“I know I had said that I did not want to be drafted this year. But as a young man who wants to become a better person, I feel that being accompanied by the Montreal Canadiens organization will help me greatly. They have committed to helping me grow as a person, and I thank them for this. I’ve already started my personal journey, as I’m participating in professional counseling. I thank them for believing in me and giving me a second chance. I promise to not let anybody down. I want to use my personal story to be a part of the solution moving forward.”

ISLES STEAL?

Lou Lamoriello might be 78, but the New York Islanders general manager still knows how to make waves in the hockey world.

Lamoriello and the Islanders might have gotten the steal of the draft by taking 6-foot-2 Finnish center Aatu Raty with the No. 52 pick. Raty was ranked third among skaters playing in Europe and still slipped past the middle of the second round.

The Islanders could be active in the trade and free agent markets over the next few days after clearing salary cap space by trading Andrew Ladd to Arizona. New York also traded defenseman Nick Leddy to Detroit and lost Jordan Eberle to Seattle in the expansion draft.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.