Cubs agree to 1-year contract with backup catcher Chirinos

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 7:08 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year contract with catcher Robinson Chirinos on Monday.

A .231 career hitter over parts of nine seasons with Tampa Bay, Texas, Houston and the New York Mets, Chirinos figures to back up Willson Contreras. He gets an $800,000 salary while in the majors and $150,000 while in the minors.

The 37-year-old Chirinos broke his right wrist in spring training with the New York Yankees and was released Saturday after playing in 13 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He set career highs with 18 homers and 65 RBIs for Texas in 2018.

Chirinos has appeared in 18 postseason games, including the 2019 World Series with Houston. He played in Chicago’s farm system from 2001-10.

The Cubs designated catcher Taylor Gushue for assignment. He was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday when Chicago placed catcher Jose Lobaton on the 60-day injured list because of a sprained left shoulder.

