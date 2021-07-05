Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cubs manager Ross ejected from game against Phillies

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 10:10 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Chicago’s game against Philadelphia on Monday.

He was tossed by plate umpire Nic Lentz after Bryce Harper walked leading off the sixth inning against reliever Rex Brothers. Ross came out of the dugout and argued vehemently. First-base umpire Joe West got between him and Lentz before Ross left the field.

The ejection was Ross’ third this season and fourth in two years managing the Cubs.

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department delivers 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to El Salvador