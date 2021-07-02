Dallas 100, Chicago 91

CHICAGO (91)
Copper 4-7 2-2 11, Parker 9-14 2-2 22, Dolson 0-2 0-0 0, DeShields 7-13 1-2 16, Vandersloot 3-6 0-0 7, Hebard 0-1 0-0 0, Ndour-Fall 4-4 2-2 10, Stevens 6-9 0-0 12, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Quigley 3-7 3-3 10. Totals 37-66 10-11 91.
DALLAS (100)
Ogunbowale 4-10 9-9 18, Thornton 4-12 0-0 10, Sabally 5-10 2-5 12, Gray 5-6 4-4 17, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Harrison 6-7 0-0 12, Alarie 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Mabrey 9-15 5-6 28. Totals 34-64 21-26 100.
|Chicago
|27
|21
|22
|21
|—
|91
|Dallas
|26
|25
|21
|28
|—
|100
3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-20 (Parker 2-2, Brown 1-2, Vandersloot 1-2, DeShields 1-4, Quigley 1-5, Stevens 0-2), Dallas 11-20 (Mabrey 5-8, Gray 3-3, Thornton 2-3, Ogunbowale 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 27 (Parker 7), Dallas 26 (Sabally 9). Assists_Chicago 26 (Vandersloot 9), Dallas 23 (Sabally 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 18, Dallas 15. A_2,187 (7,000)
