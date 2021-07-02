Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dallas 100, Chicago 91

The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 10:05 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (91)

Copper 4-7 2-2 11, Parker 9-14 2-2 22, Dolson 0-2 0-0 0, DeShields 7-13 1-2 16, Vandersloot 3-6 0-0 7, Hebard 0-1 0-0 0, Ndour-Fall 4-4 2-2 10, Stevens 6-9 0-0 12, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Quigley 3-7 3-3 10. Totals 37-66 10-11 91.

DALLAS (100)

Ogunbowale 4-10 9-9 18, Thornton 4-12 0-0 10, Sabally 5-10 2-5 12, Gray 5-6 4-4 17, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Harrison 6-7 0-0 12, Alarie 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Mabrey 9-15 5-6 28. Totals 34-64 21-26 100.

Chicago 27 21 22 21 91
Dallas 26 25 21 28 100

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-20 (Parker 2-2, Brown 1-2, Vandersloot 1-2, DeShields 1-4, Quigley 1-5, Stevens 0-2), Dallas 11-20 (Mabrey 5-8, Gray 3-3, Thornton 2-3, Ogunbowale 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 27 (Parker 7), Dallas 26 (Sabally 9). Assists_Chicago 26 (Vandersloot 9), Dallas 23 (Sabally 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 18, Dallas 15. A_2,187 (7,000)

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman