Darvish expected to start for San Diego against Washington

Washington Nationals (42-43, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (51-38, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.10 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 2.65 ERA, .95 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -141, Nationals +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Washington will face off on Thursday.

The Padres are 31-17 on their home turf. San Diego is slugging .405 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .680 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 18-21 away from home. Washington has slugged .409 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .512.

The Nationals won the last meeting 15-5. Patrick Corbin secured his sixth victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Chris Paddack registered his sixth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .680.

Turner leads the Nationals with 32 extra base hits and is batting .317.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 5-5, .294 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (quad), Alex Avila: (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

