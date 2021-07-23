Trending:
Davies scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Arizona

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (30-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (47-50, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (5-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -139, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to take on the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Cubs are 28-17 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .302, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .346.

The Diamondbacks are 11-38 on the road. Arizona has slugged .378 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .490 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-4. Merrill Kelly secured his sixth victory and Escobar went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Dan Winkler registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and has 62 RBIs.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 38 extra base hits and is batting .251.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 6.01 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (hamstring), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Josh Rojas: (finger), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

