Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davies scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Cincinnati

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (52-49, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (50-52, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -104, Reds -113; over/under is even

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will face off on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 31-19 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .397 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .508 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Reds are 26-23 on the road. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .249 this season, led by Jesse Winker with an average of .302.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his fifth victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Adbert Alzolay registered his 11th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is second on the Cubs with 18 home runs and has 51 RBIs.

Winker leads the Reds with 21 home runs and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (heel), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service