Davies scheduled to start for Chicago against Philadelphia

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (39-42, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-42, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (5-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -137, Phillies +120; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Cubs Monday.

The Cubs are 26-13 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .222 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .272.

The Phillies have gone 15-26 away from home. Philadelphia has slugged .386 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .505.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 33 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 69 hits and is batting .228.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .208 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .190 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Ryan Tepera: (calf), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (oblique), Matt Joyce: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

