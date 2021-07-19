Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

De Jong, Pirates to take on Smith, Diamondbacks

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-68, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-6, 4.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Pirates +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Diamondbacks Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 16-30 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.6.

The Pirates are 15-31 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .367 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .517 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 62 RBIs and is batting .249.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 117 hits and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .221 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .316 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

        Read more: Sports News

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Day at the Alamo