Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Deion Sanders: “Treat me like Nick” Saban

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 6:06 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jackson State coach Deion Sanders walked out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day after a reporter twice called him by his first name.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback/return man and second-year head coach compared it to calling Alabama coach Nick Saban “Nick.”

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders said Tuesday, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger.

“If you call Nick, Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me,” Sanders later said. “Treat me like Nick.”

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Sanders walked out after being referred to by his first name a second time.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center