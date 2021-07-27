Trending:
Denmark 31, Bahrain 21

July 27, 2021 9:40 pm
Denmark 12 19 31
Bahrain 7 14 21

Denmark_J. Hansen 6, M. Hansen 5, M. Gidsel 4, M. Mensah 3, M. Olsen 3, H. Toft Hansen 3, J. Holm 2, M. Landin 2, M. Saugstrup 2, E. Jakobsen 1.

Bahrain_M. Ali 3, A. Almaqabi 3, A. Fadhul 3, M. Habib 3, A. Ali 2, H. Ali 2, M. Abdulredha 1, M. Ahmed 1, H. Alsayyad 1, A. Eid 1, M. Mohamed 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Arthur Brunner, Switzerland. Morad Salah, Switzerland. Felix Ratz, Switzerland. Stella Vartanyan, Russia. Arijana Vojic, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

