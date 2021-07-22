DeSclafani expected to start for the Giants against Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (60-35, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-38, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-4, 2.78 ERA, .98 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (10-1, 2.37 ERA, .91 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -168, Giants +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

The Dodgers are 31-16 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .304.

The Giants are 30-22 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .435 as a unit. Buster Posey leads the team with a slugging percentage of .557.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-2. Jose Alvarez recorded his third victory and Wilmer Flores went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Kenley Jansen registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy is second on the Dodgers with 38 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 38 extra base hits and is batting .236.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Giants: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Justin Turner: (knee), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

