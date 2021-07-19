Detroit 14, Texas 0

|Texas
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|39
|14
|19
|14
|
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo cf
|5
|3
|2
|4
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|
|Ibáñez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Greiner ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hicks c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|White 2b-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dahl dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|1-Short pr-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Detroit
|002
|047
|10x
|—
|14
E_J.Martin (1), Rodríguez (1). DP_Texas 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 9. 2B_Dahl (10), Paredes (1), Cabrera (7), Castro (4). HR_Baddoo (7). SF_Castro (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson, L, 6-2
|5
|
|10
|8
|8
|2
|2
|B.Martin
|0
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez, W, 4-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Krol
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gibson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, B.Martin pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Gibson (Grossman), Farmer (Heim).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:25. A_13,704 (41,083).
