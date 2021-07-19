Detroit 14, Texas 0

Texas Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 39 14 19 14 Holt 3b 4 0 1 0 Baddoo cf 5 3 2 4 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 5 2 2 2 García cf 4 0 1 0 Grossman lf 4 2 2 0 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 4 1 2 5 Ibáñez 2b 1 0 0 0 a-Greiner ph-c 1 0 0 0 Heim c 2 0 0 0 Candelario dh 3 0 1 1 Hicks c 1 0 0 0 Haase c-1b 4 0 1 1 White 2b-rf 3 0 0 0 Castro ss 3 1 2 1 Dahl dh 3 0 1 0 Paredes 3b 3 1 3 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 1-Short pr-3b 2 1 0 0 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 Reyes rf 5 3 4 0

Texas 000 000 000 — 0 Detroit 002 047 10x — 14

E_J.Martin (1), Rodríguez (1). DP_Texas 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 9. 2B_Dahl (10), Paredes (1), Cabrera (7), Castro (4). HR_Baddoo (7). SF_Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Gibson, L, 6-2 5 10 8 8 2 2 B.Martin 0 5 5 5 0 0 Barlow 1 0 0 0 2 0 Rodríguez 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kennedy 1 2 0 0 0 1

Detroit Mize 4 1 0 0 0 2 Jiménez, W, 4-1 1 1 0 0 0 3 Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1 Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 3 Krol 2 1 0 0 0 1

Gibson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, B.Martin pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Gibson (Grossman), Farmer (Heim).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:25. A_13,704 (41,083).

