Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 14, Texas 0

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 10:48 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 39 14 19 14
Holt 3b 4 0 1 0 Baddoo cf 5 3 2 4
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 5 2 2 2
García cf 4 0 1 0 Grossman lf 4 2 2 0
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 4 1 2 5
Ibáñez 2b 1 0 0 0 a-Greiner ph-c 1 0 0 0
Heim c 2 0 0 0 Candelario dh 3 0 1 1
Hicks c 1 0 0 0 Haase c-1b 4 0 1 1
White 2b-rf 3 0 0 0 Castro ss 3 1 2 1
Dahl dh 3 0 1 0 Paredes 3b 3 1 3 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 1-Short pr-3b 2 1 0 0
J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 Reyes rf 5 3 4 0
Texas 000 000 000 0
Detroit 002 047 10x 14

E_J.Martin (1), Rodríguez (1). DP_Texas 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 9. 2B_Dahl (10), Paredes (1), Cabrera (7), Castro (4). HR_Baddoo (7). SF_Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gibson, L, 6-2 5 10 8 8 2 2
B.Martin 0 5 5 5 0 0
Barlow 1 0 0 0 2 0
Rodríguez 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy 1 2 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Mize 4 1 0 0 0 2
Jiménez, W, 4-1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 3
Krol 2 1 0 0 0 1

Gibson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, B.Martin pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Gibson (Grossman), Farmer (Heim).

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:25. A_13,704 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico