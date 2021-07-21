Detroit 4, Texas 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 3 6 Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .253 García dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .263 Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Hicks c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258 Dahl lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .220 Ibáñez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .198 White cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .187 Culberson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 4 1 5 Baddoo lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287 Grossman rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Candelario 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .269 Castro 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .298 Short ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .188 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Hill cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269

Texas 010 100 000_2 5 0 Detroit 120 010 00x_4 7 0

a-singled for Dahl in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Hicks (1), Dahl (11), Candelario (23). HR_Grossman (15), off Lyles; Short (4), off Lyles; Baddoo (8), off Lyles. RBIs_Hicks (7), Dahl (15), Grossman (45), Short 2 (12), Baddoo (36). SB_Ibáñez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Culberson 2, White); Detroit 0. RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Detroit 1 for 1.

GIDP_García.

DP_Detroit 1 (Short, Castro, Schoop).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles L,5-7 7 6 4 4 1 5 109 5.20 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.68

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manning W,2-3 6 4 2 1 2 4 77 5.79 Jiménez H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.93 Cisnero H,13 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.83 Soto S,10-11 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 2.77

HBP_Soto (White). PB_Greiner (2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:27. A_21,132 (41,083).

