Detroit 4, Texas 2

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 12:07 am
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 3 6
Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .253
García dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .263
Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Hicks c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258
Dahl lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .220
Ibáñez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .198
White cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Culberson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 7 4 1 5
Baddoo lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287
Grossman rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .229
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Candelario 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Castro 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .298
Short ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .188
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Hill cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Texas 010 100 000_2 5 0
Detroit 120 010 00x_4 7 0

a-singled for Dahl in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Hicks (1), Dahl (11), Candelario (23). HR_Grossman (15), off Lyles; Short (4), off Lyles; Baddoo (8), off Lyles. RBIs_Hicks (7), Dahl (15), Grossman (45), Short 2 (12), Baddoo (36). SB_Ibáñez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Culberson 2, White); Detroit 0. RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Detroit 1 for 1.

GIDP_García.

DP_Detroit 1 (Short, Castro, Schoop).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles L,5-7 7 6 4 4 1 5 109 5.20
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.68
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manning W,2-3 6 4 2 1 2 4 77 5.79
Jiménez H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.93
Cisnero H,13 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.83
Soto S,10-11 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 2.77

HBP_Soto (White). PB_Greiner (2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:27. A_21,132 (41,083).

