Detroit 4, Texas 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|6
|
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|García dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Ibáñez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|White cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Culberson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|1
|5
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Short ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.188
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Texas
|010
|100
|000_2
|5
|0
|Detroit
|120
|010
|00x_4
|7
|0
a-singled for Dahl in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Hicks (1), Dahl (11), Candelario (23). HR_Grossman (15), off Lyles; Short (4), off Lyles; Baddoo (8), off Lyles. RBIs_Hicks (7), Dahl (15), Grossman (45), Short 2 (12), Baddoo (36). SB_Ibáñez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Culberson 2, White); Detroit 0. RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Detroit 1 for 1.
GIDP_García.
DP_Detroit 1 (Short, Castro, Schoop).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles L,5-7
|7
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|109
|5.20
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.68
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning W,2-3
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|77
|5.79
|Jiménez H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.93
|Cisnero H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.83
|Soto S,10-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.77
HBP_Soto (White). PB_Greiner (2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:27. A_21,132 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments