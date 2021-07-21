Detroit 4, Texas 2

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ibáñez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Short ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|White cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Detroit
|120
|010
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Texas 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Texas 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Hicks (1), Dahl (11), Candelario (23). HR_Grossman (15), Short (4), Baddoo (8). SB_Ibáñez (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles L,5-7
|7
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manning W,2-3
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Jiménez H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soto S,10-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Soto (White).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:27. A_21,132 (41,083).
