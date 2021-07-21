Trending:
Detroit 4, Texas 2

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 12:07 am
< a min read
      
Texas Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 30 4 7 4
Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 Baddoo lf 4 1 1 1
Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0
García dh 3 1 1 0 Grossman rf 4 1 1 1
Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Hicks c 4 0 1 1 Candelario 3b 2 0 1 0
Dahl lf 3 0 1 1 Castro 2b 3 1 2 0
Ibáñez ph 1 0 1 0 Short ss 3 1 1 2
White cf 3 0 0 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0
Culberson ss 4 0 0 0 Hill cf 3 0 0 0
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0
Texas 010 100 000 2
Detroit 120 010 00x 4

DP_Texas 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Texas 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Hicks (1), Dahl (11), Candelario (23). HR_Grossman (15), Short (4), Baddoo (8). SB_Ibáñez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles L,5-7 7 6 4 4 1 5
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Manning W,2-3 6 4 2 1 2 4
Jiménez H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero H,13 1 0 0 0 1 1
Soto S,10-11 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Soto (White).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:27. A_21,132 (41,083).

